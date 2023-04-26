Get ready for a dose of glamour, nostalgia, and romance with another season of And Just Like That…, as Max released the first trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated series. The Sex and the City sequel is set to bring back Carrie and friends to serve new looks as the girls continue to navigate a new chapter in their life.

The new trailer sees life finally getting back to normal for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte after the events of the first season. We see Carrie getting on with new people, Miranda giving a life with Che a chance and Charlotte dealing with new teenage troubles. The clip promises another fun chapter with its ups and downs, nonetheless, with the final shot teasing Aidan’s return to Carrie’s life. That’s one romance we’d like to see unfold for sure.

What to Expect From And Just Like That... Season 2

While not much is revealed about the plot of the upcoming season, Carrie and Aidan’s romance is going to be a big plot point. The series previously teased the dreamy storyline with ample images of the two in Manhattan streets. After moving with Che, Miranda will be seen exploring more of her sexuality and new life in the upcoming season as Charlotte deals with more teenage drama with her girls.

Image via HBO Max

The first season received a great response from the fans and got an instant renewal for another season. The series brought back three girls out of the original four with Kim Cattrall choosing not to reprise her Samantha Jones role. The series added new faces to the cast and all the fun, fashion, and heartwarming stories managed to win fans’ hearts which has fans really excited for the upcoming season. The upcoming season sees returning regulars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. The series comes from executive producer Michael Patrick King, alongside stars and executive producers Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

The series is executive produced by King, John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Parker, alongside Davis, and Nixon. Writers included King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. This season is directed by King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young, and Rottenberg.

And Just Like That... debuts this June on Max. You can check out the new trailer below: