Sex and the City was a groundbreaking series depicting a fashion-focused fabulous foursome on their journey navigating love, sex, and friendship within exciting New York. Set during the late 1990s and early 2000s, it really captured the excitement of being single in a big city and was arguably the zeitgeist of its time. The SATC series starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, who throughout the episodes provided us with voiceover excerpts from her thoughtful and quippy articles, which underscored the main theme or problem of each episode. Carrie's close friends consist of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), who arguably represent different parts of Carrie's psyche due to their varied approaches to life.

And so, in December 2021, a follow-up series to Sex and the City (acronym SATC) aptly titled And Just Like That... was released, much to fans' excitement (or anxiety). Although it took the characters in interesting new directions, it definitely confirmed many viewers' fears. On the surface, the series featured the same general city setting, many of the same returning characters, and much of the same caliber of designer pieces (including a Manolo Blahnik callback!) as the original series. In Carrie's quotable words, however, "I couldn't help but wonder," why the first season of And Just Like That... did not live up to the original series it was inspired by. The trailer for a second season has just been released, featuring the return of ex-boyfriend Aidan (John Corbett), and is set to arrive in June. When looking back to the first season, our apprehension about a continuation of And Just Like That... is sadly fully justified.

RELATED: 'And Just Like That': Aidan Returns to Carrie's Life in First Season 2 Trailer

'And Just Like That...' Gave Us Changes for the Better (Initially)

Image via HBO Max

Initially, we are presented with some superficial developments within the characters' lives — Miranda is embracing gray hair! Carrie uses Instagram! And has a podcast! — however, these elements are just to show that the women have aged, and have embraced how much the world has also changed in the meantime. It also briefly mentions their dealings with COVID-19, just to further cement the time and reality in which it takes place. However, many of the changes in the series were more extensive, leaving unalterable marks in these familiar characters' lives.

The biggest bombshell of And Just Like That... came when Carrie's on-again-off-again, and finally on-again for good, love of her life, the infamous Mr. Big (Chris Noth) of the series and spin-off movies, dies of a heart attack. Shocking by its sudden nature, and by the false assurance at the start of the series that Carrie could finally settle into her love life problem-free, this initially felt like a grave error. However, we as an audience are used to Carrie's single status, or at least her pining after Mr. Big in some way (although this is in a much darker way than we could have imagined). Therefore, despite the monumental size of this development, it feels as if it could be a way for Carrie to return to her original self, sans Big. For the rest of the series, we see her adjusting to her new-old life, whilst processing grief. This allowed for a judicious exploration of a heavy yet often unavoidable topic, and the development of Carrie's character.

Image via HBO Max

For Miranda, change meant leaving her on-again-off-again man, Steve Brady, and exploring her queer identity when beginning an unexpected relationship with Che Diaz, a non-binary stand-up comedian. We loved to see her new exploration of self and the possibilities this could bring, despite viewers' subsequent reservations about Che's extroverted persona. Charlotte similarly made steps toward being more open-minded, when she finds out that her daughter Rose now identifies as non-binary, also feeling it is more true to themself to be referred to as "Rock." She accepts Rock for who they are and even tries to organize a "They-Mitzvah," (instead of a Bar or Bat Mitzvah), before understanding Rock's true desire to not be aligned to a religion either, and so decides to take their place in the ceremony. Therefore, with the leading three's self-improvement coming on in leaps and bounds already, we have seen enough progress in the right direction to not warrant another season. It is as though And Just Like That... showcases the positive culmination of all Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte have learned about life in Sex and the City, creating satisfying arcs for the women.

It is apparent that the characters have changed to become better people; or at least in Carrie's case, have endured a transformative experience with dignity. Season 1 of And Just Like That... also addresses deserved criticism of SATC's lack of diversity, and tries to rectify it by casting the roles more inclusively. However, these new characters, including Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and Cathy Ang as Charlotte and Harry's daughter Lily, are all still placed in supporting roles, mostly to add to the central trio's stories, as opposed to having a story of their own which impacts the series as a whole. Therefore, despite the main trio becoming more open-minded and inclusive people, some of the beneficial changes to the show's cast of actors actually weren't matched by the best writing, which we are dubious about a second season's ability to properly fix.

'And Just Like That...' Also Gave Us Changes for the Worse

Image via HBO Max

Despite the return to pre-Big normality that his departure may have provided, for a portion of the series, Carrie is predictably shell-shocked and despondent in her grief. This contrasts with the Carrie of the SATC series, who was bubbly, excessively so at times, neurotic, imperfect, and had an unquenchable zest for life. It may have been better for the series to have announced his death off-screen before the series started, with Carrie adjusted and ready to enter into her new chapter at the series' opening. She does, however, seem to be making steps toward her former effervescent self, donning a tulle skirt in a nod to the iconic outfit from the SATC intro, and continuing to write in her old apartment. However, there is a new flatness to her mood that understandably comes not only from her great loss but also arguably from her extensive experience of New York; nothing is new or as exciting anymore, and nothing feels as risky or as passionate. All in all, this disappointing alteration in Carrie's spirit does not make us root for a second season, which could have us pining after her old delightfully imperfect self and the metropolitan possibility this represented.

Similarly, Charlotte and Miranda are less sparky and interesting as characters now. Miranda in particular becomes desperate in her pursuit of Che, which erodes the previously principled and self-confident woman she was. We like to see a new side of vulnerability to her personality but wish she could have kept her dignity while doing it. Charlotte, furthermore, has fewer moments of frenzied insecurity; having to step up to her duties as a mother is very noble and wholesome, but we miss her madcap ventures and imperfections, which were only ever partially shrouded by a controlled Park Avenue front. It was these women's flaws that were so groundbreaking and relatable in the original series, and hence, these unsatisfying character developments do not confidently pave the way for season two; even if the central three were allowed to regress completely to their former selves, it could be equally frustrating to watch — and potentially problematic.

It also goes without saying that the absence of Carrie's voiceover meant that the series felt more untethered and less personal. We didn't get to enjoy the whimsical metaphors or satisfying messages that tied the episode's plot lines together. Samantha's absence was sorely felt too. Barring a text, and some flowers sent to Big's funeral, her bold, gleefully sexual, and astutely opinionated presence is missed. Her contrasting personality bounced off the other three, and she surely was the main one to put the "sex" in Sex and the City. With Samantha's continued absence in the next season, too, we are not raring to watch it. One sign of hope that we do have, however, is that Carrie has a voiceover in the trailer, so her iconic narration may be back. Here's hoping...

It Was Just Different From 'Sex and the City'

Image via HBO

Part of the point of the original series was the relatability of four characters at a time of their lives when they had struggles, be that of the romantic, financial, or professional kind. However, now they're more established in their lives, and despite some key disruptive changes, it lacks the messiness and reckless freedom of the original. Gone are the days when Carrie would neurotically chase Mr. Big around the city, at a time in her words when she used to be "nervous, and insecure, and desperate." Gone are the dingy bars and messy new sexual experiences. On the whole, with time, the characters' quirks have been ironed out, and life is less of a "rollercoaster." With the time that has passed, and the life experiences they've gone through, Carrie and co. are inevitably going to be more mature, more grounded, and more considerate of others, which should be a good thing. But this doesn't mean that we won't miss the frothy, chaotic fun of the original. We do see hints of the old Carrie when she is obsessing over why Big included his ex-wife Natasha in his will, trying all avenues to get in contact with her to confront it, only to run away when spotted. These capers are very Carrie-like, but it feels like an afterthought, as opposed to being integral to her new personality.

Image via HBO Max

There were also admittedly some brilliant fashion moments, notably, when Carrie dons a Valentino couture gown to spread Big's ashes in the Seine in Paris. Being theatrical and bold, it is memorable, and very fitting at such a pivotal moment in her life. Furthermore, when Carrie's friend Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) wears a leopard print suit by Etro, it is a masterclass in an outfit that is loud and bold yet classy. However, Carrie's fashion is not so makeshift anymore, as she has more money to spend on it (despite still going into thousands of debt in SATC). It was the scrappy, cobbled-together, carefree nature of her previous outfits that were so refreshing, and which were an ode to her vagabond spirit in the original series which we're missing now.

Overall, by not being as fun or fantastical as the original series, and having addressed some of the problematic elements of SATC but not always in the right way, whilst changing some fundamental aspects of the returning characters' natures, series one leaves us confident that we do not need a continuation of And Just Like That...