The anticipation for season three of And Just Like That... just got a major boost with the announcement of several exciting new cast members. The Max Original series, helmed by Michael Patrick King, is bringing in Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, and Logan Marshall-Green as recurring guest stars. Additionally, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells have been promoted to series regulars, promising even more drama and intrigue in the upcoming season currently filming in New York City.

Brooks, known for his roles in Law & Order and Mortal Kombat, is set to join the cast, alongside Cake, known to audiences for his roles in The Affair and Desperate Housewives, who will also be joining as a recurring guest star. Marshall-Green, probably best recognized for his performances in Upgrade and Spider-Man: Homecoming, rounds out the trio of new additions, the roles of which are currently undisclosed. Meanwhile, fan favorites Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells are stepping up as series regulars, much to the delight of viewers.

Who Is Returning to 'And Just Like That...'?

As fans eagerly await the new season, they can also look forward to the return of their favorite original cast members. Sarah Jessica Parker reprises her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw, bringing her signature style and wit back to the screen. Cynthia Nixon returns as the fiercely intelligent and ambitious Miranda Hobbes, while Kristin Davis continues to delight as the sweet and ever-optimistic Charlotte York. Their chemistry and enduring friendships remain at the heart of the series, ensuring that the essence of Sex and the City lives on in its new chapter. With the addition of the new cast members, the show is set to explore fresh dynamics and storylines, blending the familiar with the new.

The third season of And Just Like That... is currently filming in the vibrant heart of New York City, promising more of the city’s iconic backdrop that fans have come to love. With the addition of these talented actors, the series is poised to explore new storylines and character developments that will keep viewers hooked.

King’s continued leadership ensures that everything we loved about the original Sex and the City series remains intact, while also evolving to reflect contemporary themes and issues. The addition of Brooks, Cake, and Marshall-Green, along with the elevation of Pigazzi and Wells, indicates that season three will be just as fun as fans would hope. Stay tuned for more updates on And Just Like That...

