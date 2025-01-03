Broadway legend Patti LuPone is trading the Witches' Road for the streets of Manhattan as, following her magical performance as a witch in Agatha All Along, she is joining the cast of And Just Like That Season 3, as reported by Entertainment Weekly in an interview with the show's executive producer Michael Patrick King. While details of LuPone’s role are being kept under wraps, King teased that she’ll have “an arc on our show this season.”

LuPone is a New York City icon, thanks to her illustrious Broadway career, and she recently won over a new generation with a scene-stealing performance in Agatha All Along as Lilia Calderu, a member of the coven of witches joining Kathryn Hahn on the legendary Witches' Road.

What Can We Expect from 'And Just Like That' Season 3?

There will be some changes among more familiar themes for fans of the show. That means new apartments for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and, more than likely, some new eye candy for the core five women, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Seema (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker).

However, not every familiar face will return. Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz and Karen Pittman’s Nya Wallis will not be part of the upcoming season. Ramirez’s arc was, mercifully, deemed complete after Che’s eagerly-awaited breakup with Miranda, while Pittman couldn’t reprise her role due to scheduling conflicts with The Morning Show and Forever. Reflecting on their departures, King said:

“It's a lot of ‘new’ within the familiar, but even the familiar characters are going through new things. It's more than Carrie that has a new apartment. Miranda has a new apartment. We feel that there's a lot of newness in the world right now, especially for these characters. We wanted to tell new stories and put them through new obstacles. “We just moved forward because that's what happens in New York City or in life. Sometimes you see someone who is so important to you and then you don't see them again for 10 years. They're still on the same island, but you don't see them. So we put Che and Nya on a very luxurious boat and waved goodbye, throwing confetti as they departed from the shores of And Just Like That. And we moved forward with bringing in new boats, new characters, new ideas.”

And Just Like That Season 3 will return to HBO and Max later this year. Check out the first two seasons of the show streaming on Max now, on demand. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates of And Just Like That Season 3.