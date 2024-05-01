The Big Picture Get ready for some new faces in the upcoming season of And Just Like That - Rosie O'Donnell will be joining the cast as Mary!

O'Donnell's character is shrouded in mystery, but fans can expect to see her in the third season of the popular HBO sequel series.

Stay tuned for the release date of the new season, and catch up on past episodes by streaming on HBO Max in the U.S.

And Just Like That, we have an entertainment legend on board! The HBO sequel series to Sex and the City has just announced that Rosie O’Donnell will be joining the show for its upcoming third season. Not much is known about O’Donnell’s new role, save for the name of the character she’ll be playing. O'Donnell revealed on Instagram that she will be portraying a new face named Mary. The former talk show host is the first mention of a new character for the series following the departures of Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz) and Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace). Both actors officially exited the series in February and March 2024, respectively.

Along with the introduction of Mary, we have new information regarding the start of And Just Like That Season 3. Via the casting announcement on her Instagram, O’Donnell shared a snap of the script of the first episode. The episode is titled “Outlook Good,” and will be written and produced by And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King. No official date has been given for the premiere of Season 3, but HBO MAX confirmed to Deadline last December that the show wouldn’t return until, at least, 2025.

Rosie O'Donnell Is an Iconic Addition to 'And Just Like That'

Close

While most may recall O’Donnell for her many years as a talk show host, she’s coming into And Just Like That as a seasoned acting veteran. Prior to the debut of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which ran from 1996 to 2002, and long before her turn as a moderator on The View, the now 62-year-old made her small screen debut in the iconic 80’s sitcom, The Facts of Life. She went on to have stints on Beverly Hills, 90210, The Nanny, Will & Grace, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. O’Donnell last appeared in 2022’s American Gigolo, and had a minor turn in the Amazon Prime adaptation of A League of Their Own – with the latter being a nod to her casting in the original 1992 film of the same name.

The addition of O’Donnell to And Just Like That adds another queer entertainer to a franchise that, in part, owes its popularity to its LGBTQ+ audience. She will join openly queer cast members Cynthia Nixon, the actress behind Miranda Hobbes, and Mario Cantone, who plays event planner and baker Anthony Marantino. O’Donnell additionally joins main players Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wesley), and Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel). In a related aside, Choudhury, who has been a cast member since Season 1, recently spoke about the exits of Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman, and what their departures could mean for the series’ future. “We haven't started shooting," Choudery, admitted, “so I don't know what it's gonna be like. But it's definitely hard to imagine just because it takes a while to meld as a group."

There is currently no release date for And Just Like That Season 3. Check out O'Donnell's Instagram post below and stream past seasons on Max in the U.S.

And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Watch on Max