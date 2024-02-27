The Big Picture Sara Ramirez's character Che Diaz has been written off And Just Like That , signaling a positive change for the series.

Che was disliked for being one-dimensional, lacking depth, and for her dissatisfying relationship with Miranda Hobbes.

While increasing LGBTQ+ representation was praised, some felt Che's depiction was not authentic and felt tokenistic.

Nature is healing, apparently. At least, that's what seems to be happening with the news that And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series, has lost its worst character (not named Carrie Bradshaw) ahead of its upcoming third season. That's right, folks, Sara Ramírez's immensely divisive — which is code for 'reviled' — Che Diaz, will not be returning to the series, as per a report from Variety. Since the first season, Ramírez has portrayed Diaz, a nonbinary standup comedian who quickly became the focus of widespread memes and ridicule.

But why did everyone hate Che? There's a lot to unpack here. First of all, the character is one-dimensional, lacks depth, and tries too hard to embody certain stereotypes without offering a nuanced or relatable personality. Che's relationship with Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes has been immensely dissatisfying, too. Sure, it's fine to believe that Miranda would change her views as she got older but to tweak her personality so much bordered on insulting. Meanwhile, Che is also a dreadful stand-up, as it happens.

While the inclusion of a nonbinary character has been praised by some for increasing LGBTQ+ representation, others have critiqued the execution, feeling that Che's representation is not fully authentic or sensitively handled, but rather a token effort to cram in something more relevant to the time, without taking the time to create a more accurate depiction of a nonbinary person in modern society.

Variety also makes mention of Ramírez's advocacy for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war — something that has also led to the likes of Melissa Barrera losing her job on the Scream franchise — as a key reason for their departure from the show, as hinted at on their Instagram. However, the outlet claims their sources dispute this interpretation of events, noting that, with Che and Miranda breaking up at the conclusion of the second season, there was no need for Che to return.

What to Expect from 'And Just Like That' Season 3

Close

With the re-emergence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, Miranda is once again free from the shackles of Che, the presence of established characters like John Corbett's Aidan — even if he wants Carrie to wait five years for him — and Carrie ending up on a beach ordering cosmos, it feels like we're getting Sex and the City back again. Even if it'll never quite be the same. But that's why we keep watching — just in case it is.

Stay tuned for updates on And Just Like That's third season.

And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Seasons 3

WATCH ON MAX