Karen Pittman's Nya won't return for And Just Like That Season 3 due to her busy schedule with other projects.

Pittman's character was a fan-favorite, known for her strong and independent personality that fans loved.

Season 3 of the series premieres in 2025.

Following the departure of Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz from And Just Like That..., the monkey's paw has curled and sadly, the Sex and the City spin-off is now losing a fan-favorite newbie as Karen Pittman's Nya Wallace will also not be returning to the series for its third season on Max, as exclusively revealed in a report by Deadline. However, this wasn't down to creative differences, or problems behind the scenes, it's something much simpler: Pittman is just too busy.

Deadline adds that Pittman's character was fully written into all the scripts for the upcoming season but the actress is too in-demand to meet all her obligations. Already a regular on Apple TV+'s smash hit The Morning Show — where she plays the producer, Mia Jordan — when she signed on to And Just Like That..., she was also cast earlier this month in a starring role for Netflix in their upcoming drama series reimagining of Forever, helmed by Mara Brock Akil and adapted from the novel of the same name by the legendary Judy Blume.

Nya won over fans skeptical of the series from the start. One of three new characters brought in to bolster the main cast — it says a lot that the producers felt they needed three actresses to replace Kim Cattrall — Nya was easily the most popular, a strong and independent character who was ambivalent about others if they felt negatively about her. In short, she gave no f*cks and the show needed that. We'd put money on Nya popping up again in future in a guest role, so don't get too down.

Why is Karen Pittman Leaving 'And Just Like That...'?

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” a spokesperson for Max said in a statement to Deadline. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

And Just Like That... will return for its third season in 2025. The first two seasons are streaming on Max in the U.S.

And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Main Genre Comedy

