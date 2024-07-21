The Big Picture Kim Cattrall's return to And Just Like That... has been officially clarified by the actress herself, putting an end to previous speculations.

Samantha Jones was absent in the initial season but made a touching cameo in the finale of Season 2, highlighting the enduring friendship.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King shared insights on Samantha's cameo, revealing it was not originally scripted.

Speculation surrounding Kim Cattrall's return to the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., has been put to rest by the actress herself. Responding to an article on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Cattrall clarified that she would not be appearing in the upcoming season of the popular Max series, saying, "Aw that’s so kind, but I’m not."

Rumors about Cattrall’s potential involvement in Season 3 started gaining traction earlier this month. Life & Style had reported that it was "widely believed" Cattrall would play a significant role in the next season, with insiders suggesting the show was merely "waiting for the right time to announce it." However, Cattrall’s straightforward response has quashed these speculations, much to the disappointment of fans hoping for a more substantial return.

The Absence of Samantha Jones in 'And Just Like That...'

Image via HBO

When And Just Like That... premiered on Max in 2021, Cattrall was notably absent from the cast, despite her former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) all reprising their roles. The series explained Samantha Jones's absence by narrating that she had moved to London following a fallout with Carrie. Nevertheless, the storyline left room for Samantha’s presence through off-screen interactions, culminating in a heartfelt text exchange where Carrie and Samantha planned to meet up for drinks.

In a delightful twist for fans, Cattrall did make a brief appearance in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That... Samantha called Carrie from London, explaining her flight was delayed, thus missing Carrie’s farewell dinner at her old apartment. The cameo, though brief, served as a touching nod to the enduring friendship between the characters. Samantha’s surprise call was orchestrated behind Carrie’s back, with Samantha saying, “Miranda and Charlotte told me all about it. I was going to surprise you!”

Showrunner Michael Patrick King shared insights on the podcast The Writers Room, revealing that Samantha’s cameo moment was not originally in the script. He explained:

"It was totally an instance of an actor playing a moment. And it’s really nice. In my multiverse of And Just Like That and Sex and the City, Carrie and Samantha are always talking. Samantha’s always texting and talking, and not just with Carrie, but Miranda and Charlotte.”

As And Just Like That... gears up for its third season, set to return in 2025, the dynamic between the characters will continue to evolve. While fans may not see Samantha Jones in the upcoming episodes, her brief but impactful cameo in Season 2 has left a lasting impression, celebrating the legacy of Sex and the City and the friendships it portrayed. Stay tuned for more updates on And Just Like That... and in the meantime, you can stream the spin-off and the original series on Max.

And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Main Genre Comedy

Watch on Max