The Big Picture And Just Like That... Season 3 has been announced following the success of Season 2, including a highly anticipated appearance from Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in the upcoming finale.

Cattrall's return as Samantha in the Season 2 finale is a major surprise after her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Despite some negative critical reviews, the show remains a hit with audiences, and the third season is expected to keep bringing back the old magic.

Don't put those Manolo Blahniks away just yet folks. And Just Like That... we have a Season 3 announcement. The Sex and the City sequel series has been renewed by Max for a third season following the rousing success of Season 2, which concludes this Thursday with a stunning appearance from Kim Cattrall as the iconic Samantha Jones, reprising her role from the series after having no part in the spin-off to date. The second season cast brought back a number of familiar faces from the last 25 years of Sex and the City, including the return of John Corbett as Carrie's former flame, Aidan.

However, the bombshell news was the appearance of Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones for the Season 2 finale following a years-long feud with Sarah Jessica Parker. The dispute between the duo was believed to have been over levels of pay, and accordingly, also halted the development of a third Sex and the City movie. The character of Samantha has continued to be mentioned by others on-screen, and she's remained a figure in Carrie's life within the show in a distant manner, albeit via text messages, and sending flowers to Carrie after the death of Big (Chris Noth), up until this point.

Parker admitted she was pleased to be able to bring Samantha back to the series after all that had gone on, even if it wasn't quite water under the bridge since Cattrall filmed her scene without any of the cast or producers' involvement. Parker told TVLine:

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick and I and the studio. It was this very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life. Samantha is there in text form in this season as well, prior to the inclusion of her face. It just seemed a really nice way of acknowledging the 25 years of the show. I'm sorry that it leaked, but it's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists."

Image via Warner Bros.

More Time in the City

Michael Patrick King, an executive producer of the series, said: "We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Although met with poor critical reaction, particularly to the character of Ché Diaz (Sara Ramirez), and generally speaking from the author of Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell, the show has remained a hit with audiences and there are still glimmers of the old magic within the cast. Let's hope the third season delivers more of it.

You can see the trailer for Season 2's finale, setting up Kim Cattrall's cameo, down below. The finale airs on August 24 exclusively via Max.