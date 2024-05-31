The Big Picture Cynthia Nixon comments on Sara Ramirez's exit from And Just Like That, saying Che's character had run their course.

Nixon reveals that despite Ramirez leaving the show, they remain close texting buddies off-screen.

Season 3 of And Just Like That will see Miranda navigating new relationships after parting ways with Che.

And Just Like That… actor Cynthia Nixon has recently discussed castmate Sara Ramirez’ shock exit from the show for its upcoming third season. Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the HBO drama, revealed to Variety her thoughts on her castmate’s exit. Ramirez plays Miranda’s nonbinary love interest Che Diaz, and has featured in 21 of the show’s 22 episode, two-season run. It was announced in February 2024 that Diaz would not be returning to And Just Like That.

The New York City drama is a sequel series to Sex and the City, following Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the highs and lows of relationships in their 50s. Che Diaz was a fairly disliked and oftentimes controversial character. Seemingly one-note and a pretty painful stand-up comedian, Ramirez’ character’s on-screen relationship with Miranda Hobbes was a dissatisfying arc for viewers. Despite the positive LGBTQI+ representation that And Just Like That…’s nonbinary character provided, Che’s representation had been critiqued as non-authentic.

What Did Cynthia Nixon Think of On-Screen Partner Sara Ramirez’s Exit?

Image Via Max

Although Ramirez left the popular series, Nixon admitted that the pair are still keen texting buddies, with the actor appearing to have no ill-will towards her on-screen ex-partner. Discussing the character of Che, Nixon said, “They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character.” Nixon explained why she thinks that Che was written out, saying “I think they felt, and [writer and director] Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

With Nixon feeling as though Che’s arc on And Just Like That… has been satisfyingly completed, Season 3 is sure to be a comparatively turbulent one for Miranda. Having divorced Steve, played by David Eigenberg, and having left Che, Miranda can now enter the dating pool once again. Discussing the show’s previous pairings, Nixon explained, “I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating.”

Season 3 of And Just Like That… is expected to hit HBO’s MAX in 2025, and will reintroduce Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones to the fray. Topping that with Miranda now having separated from Che, Season 3 does not feel a far cry from parent-show Sex and the City. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming season from Collider!

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That... is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

