The Big Picture Sarita Choudhury acknowledges the challenge of filming without Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman in Season 3 of And Just Like That.

The series, a sequel to Sex and the City, premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and has been renewed for a third season in 2025.

Both Ramirez and Pittman will not be returning for Season 3 due to scheduling conflicts, with Choudhury expressing that she will miss them on set.

And Just Like That... star Sarita Choudhury is speaking up about the exits of her co-stars Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman ahead of season 3. Per Digital Spy, she admitted that it would be a challenge to envision filming for the show without them. And while she was happy for them as they focused on other projects, she would miss their characters.

The comedy-drama series developed by Michael Patrick King for HBO Max is a sequel to the popular romcom Sex and the City created by Darren Star. Filming for the series began in July 2021, and it premiered on Max in December of the same year. It was later renewed for a second season the following year and premiered in June, while Season 3 is due to premiere in 2025.

According to Choudhury, who stars as Seema Patel on the show, filming of the upcoming season has not begun, so she has no idea how things would be without Ramirez and Pittman. "It's so new, the news, and we haven't started shooting," she said. "So I don't know what it's gonna be like. But it's definitely hard to imagine just because it takes a while to meld as a group."

Che Diaz And Nya Wallace Will Not Return In 'And Just Like That...' Season 3

It was announced in February that Ramirez would not return to her role as comedian Che Diaz in the new season of And Just Like That... after playing the role in the first two seasons. One month later, Pittman's exit was confirmed. The actor who portrays Dr. Nya Wallace, was initially to return for season 3 but at the end of the day, couldn't work given her schedule.

Max also confirmed Pittman's unavoidable leave via a spokesperson. They shared, "It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace in the first two seasons of And Just Like That... Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible. Due to production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That..."

Choudhury was never able to act with Ramirez and Pittman, considering that her storyline is totally linked with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays the role of Carrie Bradshaw, but she would miss seeing them on set. Max also appears to share similar sentiments about Pittman's exit. Per their representative, "Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

Filming for And Just Like That... season 3 will begin next month, but in the meantime, season 2 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.