And Just Like That is coming back for a third season, and according to Sarah Jessica Parker, the Sex and the City spin-off is raising the stakes. During an on-stage discussion at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Parker teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season. Parker shared that Season 3 of And Just Like That, which recently wrapped a seven-month shoot, was going to be the most ambitious they'd done yet and teased the "big swings" they've taken with the creative direction of the series.

“It feels really big, really robust and exciting. There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home. There is growth with new faces. Carrie has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings, and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men.”

During the appearance, Parker also reflected on the impact of Sex and the City, adding: “It was the female audience, what we called the gang of 10 million, that made the show possible,” she said. “We took the audience on a singular adventure, and I have been so privileged to portray a character over a long period of her life that already spans around 25 years.”

What Happened in the 'And Just Like That' Season 2 Finale?

Close

Fans are still dissecting the emotional season 2 finale, in which Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) hit the pause button on their rekindled romance. After Aidan decides he needs to focus on raising his teenage sons in Virginia, he tells Carrie they’ll wait five years before reuniting. Showrunner Michael Patrick King defended the decision, noting that Aidan’s love for his children had to take precedence. “The only way we knew that he would ever pull away from her is if the bigger love — and every parent would assume that this is a bigger love — is the responsibility and love for your children,” he explained on The Writers Room podcast. However, King hinted that the timeline may not be set in stone, pointing to Carrie’s playful comment to Seema (Sarita Choudhury) in the finale: “Well, I may get some time off for good behavior.”

And Just Like That will return to HBO and Max in 2025, with the first two seasons currently streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved And Just Like That... The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Release Date December 9, 2021 Creator Michael Patrick King, Darren Star Cast Sarah Jessica Parker , Cynthia Nixon Kristin Davis , Sara Ramirez Seasons 3

Watch on Max