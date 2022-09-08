Sideswiped director Daniel Reisinger has found a leading cast for his upcoming comedy, And Mrs. Today, Variety announced that Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks, and Aisling Bea will star in the production which is planning to get cameras rolling in London this fall. The feature is set to take place in London where a woman named Gemma (Bea) is preparing for her wedding day with her American fiancé Nathan (Hanks). Tragedy strikes for the soon-to-be newlyweds when Nathan unexpectedly passes away shortly before the couple can exchange vows. It’s then that Gemma’s would-be sister-in-law (Lourd) suggests that she marry Nathan anyway.

As would be expected, the decision sends the public into a frenzy with everyone offering up their personal feelings on the macabre matter with Gemma also facing down her own family who are rather put off by her decision. And then, of course, there’s the law that regards the idea as a matter of unholy matrimony. At the center of it all, Gemma finds herself pushing for what she believes to be the right decision, and above all else - love.

An Irish native, Bea is well known for her comedic stylings making her the perfect choice to front the new comedy. While American audiences may know her from her performance in Netflix’s Living With Yourself, where she starred opposite Paul Rudd, those across the pond will absolutely recognize her from her role in This Way Up. The Channel 4 dramedy sees Aisling starring alongside Sharon Horgan on the series that Bea also pens. Next up, the 2020 BAFTA recipient will star in Greatest Day, a film centered around the songs of Take That.

Hanks has been on the scene since the late 1990s when he nabbed his debut role in Roswell. Since then, he’s held down parts in a number of television and film projects including Dexter, Fargo, The House Bunny, and Orange County. Most recently, Hanks starred in the third season of Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski’s American Crime Story as well as Paramount+’s The Godfather based miniseries, The Offer. Up next, he’ll appear in Peacock’s true crime limited series, A Friend of the Family.

While starring in Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, Booksmart, may have been the role that put Lourd on the map, true fans will remember her television breakout in the hilarious gone-too-soon series, Scream Queens. After her first project with two of Scream Queens’ creators, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Lourd was quickly cast in their spooky anthology series, American Horror Story. She also appeared in the latest trio of Star Wars flicks, some alongside her mother, icon, and legend, the late Carrie Fisher. Up next, Lourd will appear alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney in the comedy Ticket to Paradise.

As of right now, no release date has been set for And Mrs. but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can see a trailer of Reisinger’s YouTube series, Sideswiped below to get a taste for the upcoming project’s comedic feel.