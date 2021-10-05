From creator Molly Smith Metzler and inspired by the best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, the Netflix series Maid follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who escapes an abusive relationship only to find herself desperate for a better life for her daughter (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet). Taking a job cleaning houses while trying to keep from being homeless and figure out her next step, Alex’s resilience is tested every step of the way while refusing to give up on a better future.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Andie MacDowell (who plays Alex’s bipolar and well-meaning but largely absent mother, Paula) talked about being astounded that her daughter wanted her to do this role, being blown away by Qualley’s performance, taking the time to nurture her daughter on the weekends, how she approached the role, being affected by mental illness in her own family, and her hope for what happens with these characters, beyond the end of the season.

Collider: You’re terrific in this, and seeing you and your daughter together was just really tremendous to watch.

ANDIE MacDOWELL: Thank you. Thank you so much. It was a gift, I have to say. It was really an amazing opportunity.

Were you hesitant at all about doing it? Did you immediately want to work with her, or were you nervous about it at all?

MacDOWELL: No, I was actually astounded that she wanted me to play this because it’s been really important for her to make her own road and to have her own journey. But I feel like she feels secure that she’s already acknowledged herself, independently from me, and she was comfortable with the idea of working with me. I was relieved, especially for this role. She knew that I’ve had personal experiences with mental illness because my mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia right after I was born and had shock treatments, and then came home to be really left alone. They didn’t have the support system back then. It was an embarrassment to have any kind of mental illness. So, I grew up in this really crazy environment, and Margaret knew that. She was like, “Oh, my God, I know who’s perfect for this. She can do this.”

It was a gift because I don’t think anybody would have thought about me to play this because I’ve never done it before, and until you do something, people don’t know you’re capable of doing it. And then, from there, I just fell in love with the character. I just loved everything about my character. I explored it physically and there was the whole sexual side of her. I had no hesitation or reservation, whether someone liked me or didn’t like me. I always loved Paula, no matter what she did. That was just the way I came about it. I think we worked really well together. When I saw it, I was blown away by her performance. I was so wrapped up in what I was doing, I wasn’t really stopping to think about her performance. There were some things I was conscious of, but I wasn’t there for everything. The tenderness and how deep it is and how it comes from the inside, there’s an innocence and purity to her work. They’re so opposite that it’s charismatic. There’s the complexity of just how different these two people are, but they’re blood. It was really interesting.

Were there moments that you were really glad that you had her there with you and that you were baring your souls together?

MacDOWELL: I felt like I understood how my performance was going to affect her performance. I was very conscious of that. I understood that, if I showed just how broken Paula was and you could see the darkness of Paula, and if I did a better job, it was gonna make everything better for her, for Alex, because then you could see what Alex had to deal with. I was very conscious of that. But I didn’t go about it in a way that was terrifying, or anything like that. I just went about it in a very joyful, “I’m gonna eat this,” way. That’s the way I went about it. I was like, “I’m gonna devour this character and I’m just gonna get in there and just make this juicy.” That’s the way I went about it. But on the weekends, I helped take care of her. I felt like I could serve her in another dimension and actually get to be a mother for her. I never get to do that anymore because, of course, she doesn’t let me. I got to cook for her on the weekends and it’s cathartic, just chopping vegetables and cooking for someone and nurturing someone. There’s great beauty to that. I got to do that on the weekends.

This is a character who’s described as undiagnosed bipolar. Since there isn’t really one way to play bipolar, how did you want to find the levels of her, to make her feel as authentic as possible? Was there a sense of freedom in how you played her, in any given moment because there isn’t really a standard to go by?

MacDOWELL: I’m very conscious of that because I’ve had to deal with a lot of different mental illness throughout my family. I’ve read a lot and I’ve done a lot of research and I’ve been in a lot of therapy. So, yeah, it is very individual. You can’t really compare one person to another person, and diagnosis are wrong, a lot of times. They’re quite often wrong. It’s really hard to find a diagnosis because it’s so complex. With the mind, it can seem like one thing one day and one thing another day. But definitely, the mania was apparent. That’s pretty [common] for bipolar, with the mania and not sleeping at night. That’s pretty pure. But on top of it, she smokes so much weed that she is medicating, in a sense. She even admits that’s her medicine. She is self-medicating with marijuana. That’s how she balances herself. She’s just such an interesting character.

How do you feel about where things are left for her, by the end of the season and between this mother and daughter? Do you wish that things could have been different between them, or do you feel like she wouldn’t have even been capable of things being different, at this point in her life?

MacDOWELL: There was something that’s not in there, that I liked. That last scene was really a tough one to figure out. It’s not in there, but I got in the back of the car and I tell Maddy to take care of her mother. So, my hope was that Paula made the choice to let her leave. You don’t really feel that too much because that’s not in there, but that was my hope, only because I have such empathy for my character. I don’t think it was important or relevant for Alex, and Alex is the lead and the story is about Alex. But I would’ve liked for people to have known that was Paula’s choice. Thinking that she’s just choosing the man and doing her thing again was really more important for Alex’s story and Alex leaving.

You really do get a sense that it comes out of a place of fear with her and that, even if she doesn’t realize it, it’s not something she’s necessarily doing to hurt somebody else. She’s just afraid and it’s easy for her to fall back on that.

MacDOWELL: Yeah. There are moments, like the moment when I say, “Get that baby out of here,” in the hospital. It’s pretty cruel, but she’s in the middle of an episode, so what can you do? That was the meanest thing I did in the whole thing. Well, I also go off on her, in the very beginning, and tell her she’s flirting with my man. That was pretty cruel too. But that comes from a place of her illness. She’s not in control. She’s completely out of control. She can’t help what she’s doing. It’s not intentional. If she had better care and a better living situation, and she was on really good medicine and getting therapy, she probably would be a better mother and a better person, but that’s not the situation.

Do you have your own hope for her, that they reunite in some way, down the road somewhere in their lives?

MacDOWELL: Oh, for sure, yes. We talked about that. She was like, “What do you think?” I was like, “No, she’s gonna come. She’s not gonna stay, but she’s gonna come. She’ll show up in a Winnebago. She’s gotta see her granddaughter. She’s gonna come. She won’t stay, but she’ll come.”

Maid is available to stream at Netflix.

