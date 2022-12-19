The first season of Disney's Andor has a unique structure. Its 12 episodes are grouped, roughly by threes, into several discreet chapters. All of them feature the titular Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but each tells its own story at a new location. A worker uprising on Ferrix, a daring heist on the colonized planet of Aldhani, and a prison break on Narkina-5. You could almost call Andor an anthology series. Or, you could think of it, in the grand Star Wars tradition, as a trilogy. In that case, the Aldhani heist, as the second of the three, is Andor's Empire Strikes Back. And we all know what it means to be a trilogy's Empire. It means you're the gloomy middle one, the one that makes it seems like the heroes will probably lose.

Each mini-arc's episodes were assigned to a different writer, and each of the three main Andor writers is well-known in his own right. Tony Gilroy, Andor's showrunner, is most associated with his writing work on the Bourne franchise. His first film as a director, the legal thriller Michael Clayton, is, like each of the Bourne movies, about a malevolent system of control that collapses under its own weight. It's easy to draw a line from Bourne, to Clayton, to Andor. (You could even make the line a circle, as the lawyer who betrays his evil corporate clients in Michael Clayton is inspired by a fantasy story for kids.)

Tony Gilroy wrote all but one of the Andor episodes set on Ferrix. But the episodes set on the planet Aldhani were written by Dan Gilroy. Dan shares a sensibility with his older brother. Both set their films in harsh worlds of grim violence. But Tony Gilroy's movies tend to finish on notes of triumph (cue Moby!) as if to say, "there's so much evil in the world, things must be about to start getting better." Dan Gilroy's movies make the opposite assumption. His first film, Nightcrawler, is also about an amoral system: local news production. But it doesn't collapse from within. Instead, an even more evil person shows up and makes everything much worse.

You could imagine being Dan Gilroy's brother and asking if he would like to write the gloomy middle part of your trilogy. And, Dan Gilroy delivers.

Cassian Andor Still Has His Doubts

The Aldhani chapter of Andor begins in the fourth episode. The first three episodes, released to viewers all at once, tell the story of Cassian Andor's life of quiet rebellion on the brick-making planet of Ferrix, which is completely upended when he accidentally kills a security officer contracted with the Empire. After the Empire starts pursuing Cassian, Luthen Rael, (Stellan Skarsgård) a Rebel leader who has taken note of how capable he is, offers him a ride off Ferrix, and a chance to fight the Empire as part of an organized unit. Episode three ends on a note of hopeful uncertainty as the two ride off into the sunset. We expect Cassian to say yes to this offer.

But as the story continues, with Dan Gilroy now writing, Cassian puts up a lot of resistance. We find out that he doesn't have a lot of respect for any of the Rebel factions, having been involved in a bloody war in which they were fighting each other. Luthen proposes the heist of an Empire payroll shipment on Aldhani as a way to fight the Empire, but Cassian only accepts when Luthen sweetens the deal with a 200,000 bonus if they succeed. Luthen then takes Cassian to Aldhani, where he embeds with a cadre of upstart Rebels who have been training for the heist for months. Cassian is instructed to keep it a secret that he, unlike the rest of them, is being paid.

Dan Gilroy's second film is not as well-known as Nightcrawler, but you might remember Roman J. Israel, Esq. for Denzel Washington's Oscar-nominated performance. Washington plays a lifelong Los Angeles activist, who, mid-film, throws his lifetime of good work away to steal a small sum of money. We watch Roman joyfully spend his ill-gotten gains on hotel rooms, nice clothes, and artisanal donuts.

All of Andor deals thematically with the courage it takes to oppose a ruthless, all-powerful force like the Empire. It is much easier to say no, and for those that do find the courage, there is a constant threat of being betrayed by people who don't. But only in the Aldhani sequence do you find this new danger: that someone who has once found the courage to fight, will throw it all away for an easier life. On Aldhani, where the Empire has built a base on stolen land, part of their method of suppressing the indigenous people is by placing "comfort stations" along their sacred pilgrimage route.

The Aldhani Heist Team are "True Believers"

That's why it's so important for Cassian to conceal that he is a paid mercenary. The rest of the heist team are a ragtag bunch of "true believers" who have come to join the Rebels through extremely personal conversions. Taramyn was a storm trooper who had a crisis of conscience. Nemik is an innocent who relates to the noble Rebel cause intellectually. Cinta's family was murdered by the Empire. Skeen (Ebon Moss Bachrach), with whom Cassian persistently clashes, only reluctantly tells Cassian his story: his brother was driven to suicide when the Empire seized his orchard. If these people find out that Cassian is in it for the pay, they may be infected by his cynical motives.

This is exactly what happens. The heist on Aldhani is tense and thrilling but goes off without a hitch until the very end, when an unplanned shootout costs several members of the team their lives. Nemik is grievously injured, but they escape with the loot and take him to a Rebel-friendly doctor.

While there, Skeen proposes to Cassian that the two of them steal the entire 80 million payload, and leave the Rebel cause behind. "What about your brother?" Cassian asks. "I don't have a brother," says Skeen.

This can be interpreted as the literal truth. Skeen was lying about who he was, just like Cassian had been. He never had a brother and was always in it for himself. But, Episode 5 of Andor is titled "The Axe Forgets," which comes from a saying shared by Skeen, about the memory of trees, which tracks with his claim to come from orchard growers. While it's possible that Skeen really was this deep in his cover story, it doesn't quite feel true.

What feels both more poetic and more natural is that Skeen decided to bail on the Rebels during the course of the story, and that exposure to Cassian's lack of commitment helped tempt him into that decision. This is why it's Cassian he specifically asks to go in on it with him. In that interpretation, when Skeen says he doesn't have a brother, he means he is willing to let that part of his heart go, in exchange for a fantasy life of safety and comfort.

Cassian kills him on the spot. Though we've seen Cassian kill defenseless people before, his motives here are murkier than usual, and never quite addressed. He takes his 200,000 cut and abandons the cause, and then, as Roman J. Israel did, he goes to the beach.

By the end of Season 1, Cassian does make the total commitment to the Rebel cause that he isn't ready for at this point of the season. But getting him the rest of the way there is Tony's job.