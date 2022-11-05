Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.From Stellan Skarsgård to Kathryn Hunter, Andor has introduced a number of recognizable actors into the Star Wars universe. At the same time, it has also welcomed back a few familiar faces, such as Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and Diego Luna as the eponymous Cassian Andor. Another notable actor, however, has the distinct honor of returning to the galaxy to play an entirely new character from his former entries in the franchise.

Andy Serkis, who portrayed Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, plays Kino Loy in the Disney+ series. Unlike Snoke and many of the other roles Serkis is best known for, Loy is not a motion-capture creation. He is not an alien, ape, or disfigured hobbit, but a mere man. Thus, Serkis makes a rare appearance in the flesh for this character, offering long-overdue assurance that this accomplished thespian is capable of delivering a memorable, impactful performance, even in the absence of digital effects.

Andy Serkis First Showed Off His Skills as a Motion-Capture Performer

Serkis made a name for himself as a pioneering figure in motion-capture performances in 2002, when he portrayed Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. At the time, the visual effects used to bring the fantastical character to life were groundbreaking, mixing CGI with real-time performance to create something unprecedented. From there, Serkis seemed to get comfortable in the motion-capture suit, donning it again to play the titular gorilla in Peter Jackson's King Kong, Caesar in the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Gollum once more in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, and eventually Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In between, he also lent his unique motion-capture talents to Captain Haddock in The Adventures of Tintin, and Baloo in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which he also directed.

These roles have made Serkis one of the highest-grossing actors in the business. However, they have also made him a hotly debated talent. Because so many of Serkis' iconic roles are highly digitized, some viewers question the integrity of his performance, claiming that the characters' believability comes more from the digital effects than the acting. For example, despite immense praise, Serkis received minimal acting accolades for his performance as Gollum. Some moviegoers simply claim that his contribution to the character was only partial, and thus not enough to earn full ownership over the role. Throughout the years, the actor has delivered a few straightforward, human performances, notably playing Claw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Alfred in The Batman. However, these roles are often not as memorable or dynamic as his more computerized outings.

'Andor' Breaks the Mold Through Kino Loy

Andor thus breaks the barrier with Kino Loy, giving Serkis the chance to play a complex, emotional, and narratively significant human being without any fancy effects. As a character, Loy's background is rather ambiguous. He first appears in Andor's eighth episode, after an arrested Cassian arrives at the Narkina 5 Imperial Prison Complex. Loy leads the factory unit where Cassian is forced to work. A prisoner himself, Loy demands high productivity on the floor, fearing that any mishaps or procrastination will interfere with his fast-approaching release date.

The character is assertive, meticulous, and vaguely mysterious. Serkis nevertheless endows him with nuanced empathy and vulnerability. In episode eight, every time fellow inmates talk about the prison's increased sentences, Loy erupts, showcasing a latent fear of never earning his due freedom. This surfaces more emotionally at the end of episode nine, when the elderly prisoner, Ulaf suffers a stroke and dies. After compassionately pleading for Ulaf's life with the prison doctor, Loy learns that nobody really gets out of Narkina 5 when their sentences end. To the Empire, these prisoners' lives are utterly disposable, and the sinister implications of this are clearly communicated on Serkis' terrified face at the episode's conclusion.

Not only does Serkis successfully portray Loy's layered emotions as organic, but he manages to steal almost every scene he is in. Loy is obviously not the show's main character, but even when sharing the screen with Cassian, he seems to attract the utmost attention through his sharp dialogue and fierce intensity. Evidently, Serkis does not need to be a 25-foot-tall gorilla to have an enormous screen presence. He can manage just as well with pure humanity.

Given Episode 9's ending, Loy's character is likely to get even more complex as the series develops. With Cassian plotting an escape and all hope of freedom tossed away, it's high time for Loy to cut his commitments to the prison system and join the more rebellious inmates. As opposed to his role as Snoke, Loy will give Serkis the chance to act on the heroic side of Star Wars. Also, if a prison break is imminent before Andor's first season ends, Serkis may be able to deliver a few unhinged moments as Loy, driving home his ability to run the gambit of emotions as a fully human character.

In today's world of ubiquitous CGI, it seems rather silly that anyone would be surprised at Serkis' stellar acting chops. After all, if performances were irrelevant in motion-capture characters, then why would such roles go to accomplished actors? Why would movies bother casting Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, or Benedict Cumberbatch as Smaug? It is because these roles require talent, and in some cases, they even require extra talent given the physicality motion capture often demands. Take Gollum, for example. The creature's distinctive eye movements and physical gestures are all elements that Serkis brought to the character, and the digital effects team—much like an actor's make-up artist or wardrobe department—refined and accentuated them for the final product.

Motion-capture characters may be completed on computers, but they are born from and raised by human performance. Hence, it should really come as no shock that Serkis, the man who breathed life into Gollum, Kong, and Caesar, is capable of playing a more grounded character like Loy with just as much dignity.