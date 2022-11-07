With the success of Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars prequel series Andor resounding from across a galaxy far, far away, one of the show’s most recent additions, Andy Serkis, sat down for an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. Serkis, who plays Kino Loy to perfection, is first introduced in Episode 8 when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) arrives at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated Narkina 5. The surly Kino Loy is tasked with overseeing his fellow prisoners at work, and is looking to keep his head down for the remaining days of his sentence.

During his interview with Collider, Serkis shared his excitement to return to the Star Wars universe, citing Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One as the inspiration for his return. The actor also divulges his personal backstory for Kino Loy, teases his return to the world of The Lord of the Rings, and touches on what it might be the prisoners of Narkina 5 are building. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above. For more on Andor, check out Collider’s review by Maggie Lovitt.

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

ANDY SERKIS: Very, very well, and all the better for seeing you.

Obviously, you're a part of Andor, but what has it actually been like for you watching the show? Because it is so incredible that I'm sure as a fan you're enjoying it as much as all of us are.

SERKIS: Quite right. I mean, I was a huge fan of Rogue One, and that was what made me want to come back into the universe, despite the fact I knew it was going to cause a huge amount of speculation, and going through the whole of this thing again. I just didn't want to be part of making people's lives more complicated than they already are, to work out what I was doing and coming back into.

But as soon as I talked to Tony Gilroy… and as I say, I was such a big fan of Rogue One, and we talked about the part. I love the world that he creates, the everyman kind of aspect of the film of Rogue One, and then as you say, the gray areas, the complexities of all of the characters that go into this amazing, amazing odyssey. And not least of course, working with Diego and who's just phenomenal, but such a great cast of actors. And every single character, rich, beautifully drawn, extraordinarily kind of complex. It was just a treat to come back into it.

What is the secret to not blinking?

SERKIS: Why? Do I not blink?

I watched your performance specifically, I watched the episodes again yesterday, and I'm like, it's amazing how little you blink when it's a close up on you.

SERKIS: Oh, that's interesting because Michael Cain famously said in his Masterclass, "Whatever happens, don't blink." Have you seen that?

I've heard all about it. And it's true though, when you're watching an actor not blink, you're being pulled in, and it's just so... Anyway, but you do it very well. I'm just curious, what's the secret?

SERKIS: I wasn't even aware that I was doing that. I think it's just the intensity of the character and the mindset that he's in.You do these things that sometimes you can intellectualize about the character and the formation of the character, but sometimes what actually happens to your facial expression… It wasn't conscious. It was more kind of the thought process than actually thinking, "I'm not going to blink."

Really, it was about, I suppose, he is an intense character, and I think there is a natural authority that he has. And I created this backstory for Kino Loy, which was that he was like a kind of shop steward in a former life, and he has a family. And he would've fought for workers' rights on the outside before he was incarcerated, but he would've been seen as a troublemaker for that. So when he was incarcerated, he then almost sheds any desire to look out for other people apart from himself, just do his time and get out, to try and get out and just survive the sentence, the torture, the desensitization. And I think it was that desensitization that made me perhaps have that slightly lost but kind of hardened and toughened shell. Maybe that's where that intensity comes from.

What has it been like for you to have these two awesome roles in The Batman and Andor that showcase your acting without special effects, or motion capture, or any of that stuff? It's just you, your performance.

SERKIS: Well, Steve, I think we've had the conversation before, but it is worth saying, whatever character I play, it's about the process of building that character, and then the manifestation of it.

Really for me, I don't particularly, for instance, like watching myself on camera as myself more than watching myself transform into a digital character. It's how powerful the performance is. And if it works, then great. Not the manifestation. If it's moving as a CG incarnation, then I feel I've done my job. And if it's moving and touching, or powerful, or whatever as myself, then equally, I feel like I've done the job. And that's all that you do as an actor, it's creating a role that hopefully touches people in some way. So I don't feel different or anything watching my Alfred, or Kino Loy, versus Caesar. I mean, yes, you are exposed in different ways, I guess.

I loved Rings of Power on Prime Video, which is Lord of the Rings, and I'm just curious if you got to watch any of it and what your thoughts were.

SERKIS: Yeah, I absolutely watched it, and it really - once you get through understanding the rules of it, and actually how loyal to the trilogy and the feel of the trilogy music by Howard Shore for the opening sequence, et cetera - I found it incredibly engaging, and I really, really enjoyed watching it. And also, because I'd done an audio book recording of The Lord of the Rings, and read the appendices, and had to read them out loud, I was quite clued-up about where it was going to go, which was great, and it was really helpful because I'm going to be - don't tell anybody - reading The Silmarillion, as well. So you heard this first. Yeah, no, so I really enjoyed it very much so.

First of all, thanks for sharing, and second of all, for anyone who has not watched Rings of Power, we're talking about Andor, but Rings of Power is also pretty good. So I am curious though, what was it like for you? Because I'm blown away by every aspect of Andor in terms of the production design. The costumes, cinematography, the script, you name it, I'm just really blown away. But what was it like stepping onset and seeing the sets they had built for the prison cells and for the machine shop?

SERKIS: It was extraordinary and very daunting. Look, we were walking on metal plates for weeks with bare feet, and that sapped your energy. Also, the costume design, the prison outfits, they're formed in such a way that takes away any sense of your own identity. So everything that was done to create that world really worked on you psychologically.

Like you say, the machine parts, the process of creating the pieces that are being put together by the whole team, that had to be thoroughly worked out. The actual design worked really well with the choreography of what had to be done to create those parts. So everything about it, and the cells, there was no sense of individuality about everything. That really, really plays with your mind and with your head when you're working on a set like that day in day out. So it had the desired effect for sure, but it was mind-blowing. I mean, the main shop floor was just incredible. Then equally, those long tubes, that kind of exit and entry gates, where they go past every day, it really was being trapped. It was like being trapped in these enormous test tubes for days. And so that was kind of really, again, sort of wore you down a bit actually. There's no private space. Just as an actor, you normally find your little bit on the sets where you can go and sit in between takes, or whatever. You had to stand because there wasn't enough room. You really did feel like you were incarcerated in some strange weird place.

Did you guys onset ever debate, or did Tony ever tell you what these pieces that everyone was building actually were? Or was it sort of like, it's really unimportant what they're building?

SERKIS: It's really important what they're building, and I think for those who have a keen eye, and as you know the lore of Star Wars, will find that the pieces that are being made are… I'm not going to give it away because you have to dig around for yourself, but I'm sure there are theories about what those parts are. I'm sure they're sort of circulating. Are they?

Perhaps. But I like having the person who is on the show to talk about it. But anyway.

SERKIS: But I'm not going to give it away.

