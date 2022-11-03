Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.

During an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Serkis revealed that he actually developed his own backstory for the character and his explanation sheds new light on who Kino Loy may have been before he was arrested by the Empire, and it also recontextualizes his interactions with the other prisoners. Before his incarceration, Serkis saw Kino as a shop steward who fought for workers’ rights, which unfortunately caused him to be viewed as a troublemaker. This little piece of insight really transforms the character seen within the series, because he’s very disconnected from the prisoners he orders around. Serkis went on to explain this disconnect, saying:

“When he was incarcerated, he then almost sheds any desire to look out for other people apart from himself. Just do his time and get out. To try and get out and just survive the sentence, the torture, the desensitization. I think it was that desensitization that made me perhaps have that slightly lost but kind of hardened and toughened shell.”

While Serkis' backstory for Kino may differ from what the show's writers have planned for the character, if he even makes it off of Narkina 5, it is still exciting to learn what motivations were layered into his phenomenal performances in Episode 8 and Episode 9. As he said, Kino has a very hardened and toughened shell, but there are brief glimpses of the man hiding behind that exterior. Serkis has this incredible ability for his words to say one thing, while his eyes reveal the truth of it all, and knowing who Kino may have been before he was locked up adds so much what we've seen of this character thus far.

Who Else Is in Andor?

In addition to Luna and Serkis, the series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough, with Genevieve O'Reilly reprising her Rogue One role as Mon Mothma. Forest Whitaker also returned as Saw Gerrera in an Episode 8 scene with Luthen (Skarsgård), which saw the series tackle the very complicated political landscape in a galaxy torn apart by the Empire. Andor has also featured Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu in prominent roles.

Unlike previous Star Wars series, it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series ahead of its premiere, with Season 2 heading into production later this year. Season 1 has been broken up into four very clear narrative arcs, each of which has been helmed by directors Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White, with scripts by Gilroy, his brother Dan Gilroy, and Beau Willimon.

Stay tuned for our full interview with Serkis about playing Kino Loy, but in the meantime check out when we spoke with him about The Batman earlier this year.