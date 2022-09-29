Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor. Although the first three episodes of Andor gave us only a glimpse of the Imperial presence within the galaxy, “Aldhandi” took us to the heart of the Galactic conflict. After making their narrow escape from Ferrix and the Preox-Morlana forces, Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) jump into lightspeed. It’s here where Luthen reveals his plan; he is seeking out Cassian to recruit him for a heist team that he is putting together.

Luthen appeals to Cassian’s hatred of the Empire, as he knows that he wants more than anything to get his shot at revenge. Cassian callously turns down the invitation. He knows from personal experience that any attempts to stand up against the Imperial forces will be doomed. Cassian references his personal experiences on the planet Mimban. He enlisted as a teenager, but was forced to flee the planet when he realized that it was his only way to survive. He was one of only 50 that survived.

Although this pivotal battle only gets a passing mention, it had a huge impact on Cassian’s life. He’s seen rebel factions fall apart, and he isn’t interested in joining the sting that Luthen is putting together. Mimban and its history has a deeper connection to the Star Wars mythology than some fans may realize.

The Brutality on Mimban

Image via Disney+

Mimban is a desolate planet in the trade region of the galaxy that is pillaged for its mining resources. It is constantly ravaged by thunderstorms. During the Clone Wars, the droid armies of the Confederacy of Independent Systems invaded the planet with the hopes of utilizing its natural artifacts to build factories. In response, the Mimbanese Liberation Army was formed to resist them. The native Mimbanese fought alongside the Grand Army of the Republic to defend their homeworld.

Although the forces of the Separatists were repelled, the Mimbanese had only replaced one oppressor with another. After Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) creates the Galactic Empire, the Imperial forces refuse to leave Mimban. Like the Separatists, they’re keen to strip the planet of its value. The Mimbanese Liberation Army was forced to resist the power that they had put in place.

Cassian’s Role

Image via Disney+

Cassian reveals to Luthen that he enlisted in the Mimbanese Liberation Army when he was a teenager. Even though he was only a cook, Cassian saw the cost of risking your life for a doomed cause. After witnessing the carnage, Cassian discovered that the rebel factions on Mimban were simply fighting against themselves. The Empire had devised a strategy to divide and conquer, pitting any resistance groups against each other. At this point in the Galactic timeline, the Rebel Alliance is not the formal organization that it is in the original trilogy.

Luthen reveals that Cassian was only on Mimban for six months and that he had to flee in order to survive. He tries to win over Cassian by telling him that he should hate the Empire even more because of their cruelty. Luthen has connections to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and the formal alliance, and knows that it is the time to strike. He offers Cassian a new gig, except this time he’ll be getting paid.

The 'Solo' Connection and 'Splinter of the Mind’s Eye'

Image via Disney

Mimban was actually created for the first piece of Star Wars expanded media ever created. One year after the release of the original 1977 film in theaters, the novel Splinter of the Mind’s Eye hit bookshelves. Written by Alan Dean Foster, Splinter of the Mind’s Eye follows Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia as they search for a Kyber Crystal on the planet Mimban. The story was designed by George Lucas as a stealth-sequel to the first film; if Star Wars bombed in theaters, they could film a low-budget sequel using the leftover actors and sets.

We see the Battle of Mimban firsthand in Solo: A Star Wars Story. After enlisting as an Imperial soldier, Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and his forces are dispatched into the chaos of the battlefield in order to fight the Mimbanese Liberation Army. Like Cassian, Han learns that his only chance at survival is to run. He escapes from Imperial imprisonment alongside Chewbacca to join the crew of Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson).