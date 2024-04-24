The Big Picture Diego Luna's refusal to rehearse with the Aldhani crew added a natural dynamic to Cassian Andor's story in Andor season 1.

Andor Season 2 has already been filmed, bringing Diego Luna's journey through the galaxy far, far away to a close.

The new featurette from Andor Season 1's Aldhani arc gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects.

More than a year after it premiered on Disney+, the first season of Andor has made its way to a physical media release. To celebrate the SteelBook launch on April 30, Empire Magazine has shared a new featurette that shows how a couple of creative decisions for Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) story were made along the way. There's a moment in the season when Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) forces Cassian to join a heist in Aldhani, making the spy work with a crew he wasn't familiar with in order to acquire crucial information. And Luna was eager to share his experience while filming the arc.

The Rogue One star stated that he refused to rehearse his introduction scene with the rest of the Aldhani cast, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Varada Sethu, because it would make the dynamic between Cassian and the crew feel more natural. Cassian hadn't met any of the crew before, and it wound up feeling more true for the actor to let the rest of them bond without him to create that real distance. In the end, the mission turned out to be more explosive than originally expected, with Moss-Bachrach's character eventually attempting to betray the protagonist of the show. The video also shows footage of the crew sharing a laugh behind-the-scenes, giving audiences a peek behind the curtain when it comes to one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects in recent years.

Andor follows the titular character years before the events of Rogue One made him cross paths with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), with the brave fighter making his way through the galaxy far, far away. The series created by Tony Gilroy showed viewers why Cassian didn't trust anyone when he was introduced in the theatrical spin-off, and why it was so important to him to find a way to stop the Empire from expanding their reign.

'Andor' Will Return in Season 2

Close

Although the studio originally planned to tell the story of Andor over the course of five seasons, it was decided that the show would only launch two installments. The second season of Andor has already been filmed, bringing the journey of Diego Luna's character through the galaxy far, far away to a close. A release date for the new episodes of the series hasn't been set by Disney+, but considering that production has already wrapped, it won't be long before viewers get a chance to see what's next for the series that also features performances from Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona and Genevieve O'Reilly.

You can check out the new featurette from the first season of Andor below, and check the full episodes out on Disney+ or on SteelBook when the set releases on April 30:

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm

Watch on Disney+