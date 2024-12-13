Star Wars has been in a precarious situation with many polarizing TV shows over the past few years. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew could mark a turning point, but many fans are unsatisfied with how things are. Whatever fans think of some of the shows, everyone can admit that Andor is their best recent TV series and one of the most extraordinary Star Wars projects in general.

The first season blew fans away with its mature themes and masterful writing, creating massive excitement for Season 2, which will air in April 2025. With many new characters set to appear next season, fans should take time to appreciate the phenomenal cast from season one. Every actor put on some of their best performances, highlighting these complex characters, but these ten proved to be the best out of the bunch because of their portrayal and writing.

Your changes have been saved Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Distributor Disney+, Walt Disney Television, Disney Media Distribution Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm Expand

10 Saw Gerrera

Played by Forest Whitaker

Image via Lucasfilm

Introduced as a young rebel leader with his sister Steela Gerrera in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera is a prominent character. Portrayed by legendary actor Forest Whitaker, this character has appeared in multiple Star Wars projects but has spent his entire life-fighting. This is partially why he uses extremist tactics in his fight against the Empire, which puts a target on his back and gains the attention of vital figures.

Saw Gerrera lands at the bottom of this list because he is only present for a short amount of time and isn't a central character. However, his brief screen time was enough to leave a lasting impact on fans. Viewers can feel his intimidating presence from the screen and learn more about him and his group, which split from Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Whitaker's incredible performance adds so much to his character in so little.

9 Vel Sartha

Played by Faye Marsay

Image via Disney+

Andor introduced many new characters, one of which was Vel Sartha, played by Faye Marsay, who featured in one of the most underrated Black Mirror episodes. Working with a small group for Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she led a group on a mission to raid the Aldhani Garrison and steal the credits. After the mission, fans learn she is Mon Mothma's cousin, and Luthen sends her to kill Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in case he leaks any information to the Empire.

While not a main character, Vel Sartha played an essential role in the show and could potentially return for Season 2.

Learning that the tough and stoic rebel leader is an heiress was a shock for fans, but it adds much more depth to her character. Running away from home and a secure life, she chooses to fight, but she remains conflicted about the need for money to support the Rebellion. While not a main character, Vel Sartha played an essential role in the show and could potentially return for Season 2.

8 Maarva Andor

Played by Fiona Shaw

Image via Disney+

Family is an important theme in Star Wars, as evident from the original trilogy and countless projects after it. Fiona Shaw plays Maarva Andor, the mother of the show's protagonist and a former member of the Daughters of Ferrix. While scavenging the planet Kenari, she adopted a young Andor but lost her husband, Clem (Gary Beadle), to the Empire. Living her final days on her home planet, Maarva recorded an inspirational hologram before her death.

While fans wish her character would return for Andor season 2, Maarva's death was one of the most critical moments in the series, and the show wouldn't be the same without it. Fans could instantly connect with her caring character, wishing she would go with Andor to start a better life. However, her motivational recording inspired the rebellion on her planet, making a lasting impact and becoming a beloved character.

7 Syril Karn

Played by Kyle Soller

Image via Disney+

Andor introduced so many Imperial characters that fans hate to say are interesting despite their evil beliefs. Syril Karn, played by Kyle Soller, is an overly ambitious Deputy Inspector for Preox-Morlana, a private security firm in charge of planets. After investigating a double homicide, his failure leaves him in disgrace and out of a job. Now working at the Imperial Bureau of Standards, he finds a new purpose with another character on this list.

Syril Karn might not be every fan's favorite character, but he is still incredibly interesting, well-written, and vital to the story. Viewers can understand the impact of his failure, which led to the Empire taking over Ferrix and caused the ensuing sparks of rebellion. His fear of things going out of control is why he wants to help the Empire clean everything up, making him a complex character in one of the greatest spy TV shows.

6 Bix Caleen

Played by Adria Arjona

Image via Disney+

Adria Arjona continues to impress with every new project she is in, but this time, she lands herself in a primary role in Andor as Bix Caleen. With multiple connections across the galaxy, Bix connects Andor and Luthen when the former is looking to sell a valuable item. However, she gets caught up in Andor's chase, with the Empire ruthlessly torturing her for information until her eventual escape.

Looking to play a significant role in her return to Andor Season 2, Bix was a fan favorite who viewers can't wait to see more of in 2025. Bix is a tragic character who goes through so much in the series, from her boyfriend's betrayal and death to being brutally beaten to enduring the worst form of physical torture. This made her resilience admirable and instantly made her one of the most beloved characters in Star Wars.

5 Kino Loy

Played by Andy Serkis

Image via Lucasfilm

It isn't uncommon for actors to play two roles in the same franchise; even Mark Hamill played Darth Bane alongside Luke Skywalker. Andy Serkis got his much-needed return to Star Wars with Kino Loy, a character who could do the actor justice. After Andor's imprisonment, he encountered Kino Loy, the floor manager for Unit 5-2-D, who would be instrumental in escaping the prison.

There isn't a Star Wars fan who hates Kino Loy, the motivational and brave character responsible for the best episode of Andor. His rousing speech was one of the franchise's most significant moments and solidified him as an iconic character. His development was intriguing, and his role in the story was critical, as he helped Andor and the other prisoners escape. Kino Loy is a legendary character who fans hope learned to swim.

4 Mon Mothma

Played by Genevieve O'Reilly

Image via Disney+

First appearing in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, played by Caroline Blakiston, her character made numerous appearances in animated series and serves as a main character in Andor. Genevieve O'Reilly plays the long-time character who was a senator during the Clone Wars and remained an advocate for peace even during the Empire's rule. This led her to find the Rebellion, where she would play a significant role.

Mon Mothma is a prominent Star Wars character who has created a lasting legacy through many movies and TV series, but Andor finally gives her a leading role, and she doesn't waste it. The show details how she maneuvers and manipulates the Empire, masterfully avoiding suspicion. The writers did a phenomenal job showing her character development despite not much action, and hopefully, there will be more of her in the next season.

3 Cassian Andor

Played by Diego Luna