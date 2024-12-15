Star Wars fans know that the Star Wars franchise is full of iconic quotes, as much as it is known for its powerful story of good vs. evil. As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, there are plenty of opportunities for the list of popular quotes to grow. Andor, created by Tony Gilroy, has emerged as a popular show since its first season premiered on Disney+ in 2022. Andor follows Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, before the events of Rogue One. The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor.

Andor refreshingly deviates from the conventional Star Wars story, as it dials up the political intrigue and spy thriller energy. In its first season, the simmering of political tensions creates the perfect atmosphere for some terse character interactions. There are so many quotable lines within Andor's first season. The best quotes from Andor are mostly commentary on the political climate and life under the Empire, but there are also a few which reveal the depth of the characters in this acclaimed Star Wars TV series.

10 “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.”

Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Image via Disney+

Cassian Andor is taken to the planet Aldhani by Luthen Rael to help out a team, led by Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), who plans on infiltrating an Imperial armory. Arvel Skeen, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is skeptical of Cassian. Skeen notices Cassian is familiar with the meaning behind his tattoos. The two seem to bond over their experiences in prison as young men. Skeen says this quote to Cassian towards the end of their brief discussion, and it is revealed that his reason for joining the operation is to seek revenge.

In Episode 5, "The Axe Forgets," this line said by Skeen has its origins as an African proverb. The axe in this case is the Empire and their cruel actions against people, while the tree represents those who have endured the Empire's wrath. The Empire will not remember their actions because they are so focused on pursuing power that they do not think of the consequences of their actions. However, the tree (or in this case, people) will remember what the Empire has done to destroy their lives. This quote accurately shows the relationship between the Empire and its people, and how their actions ultimately sparked the start of a rebellion.

9 “I show you the stone in my hand, you miss the knife at your throat. "

Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly)

Image via Disney+

In Episode 7, "The Announcement," Mon Mothma wants to confide something to Tay Kolma (Ben Miles), her childhood friend and banker. This interaction between Mon and Tay is one of the most powerful scenes in Andor. It shows Mon being truly vulnerable for the first time and foreshadows her continued role in assisting with the Rebellion. As they chat during a party, Mon realizes that she can trust Tay, whose political ideology is similar to her own, and is ready to share her secret that only three other people in the Galaxy know. Mon quietly tells Tay that people do not know the real her, and she reveals herself to be a supporter of the Rebellion.

The stone is a metaphor for Mon's "front;" the image which she shows to the Empire. Her front is a distraction from what she is really doing, which is raising money, representing the knife. What is interesting is that Mon Monthma says that she has learned how to project one image of herself and hide her true self from Senator Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), which is kind of ironic considering who he becomes later on in the Star Wars story. This quote doesn't just reflect Mon's struggle to hide the truth from others, but it also reflects what other characters within Andor have to do in order to survive under the Empire's rule.

8 “Tell him I love him more than anything he could ever do wrong.”

Brasso (Joplin Sibtain)

Image via Disney+

In the Season 1 finale, "Rix Road," Cassian reunites with Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) on Ferrix. Cassian is frustrated that he left Maarva behind and how he argued with her before he left. Brasso tells him that she expected him to feel that way and begins to list things that Maarva wanted to tell him. This quote is one of the things that Maarva wanted Brasso to tell Cassian after she died.

This scene between Brasso and Cassian is one of the most emotional scenes in Andor. This quote sums up Maarva Andor and Cassian's relationship with each other. It also shows how Maarva knows Cassian is destined for greatness, and that he might make some mistakes along the way on his hero's journey. As his mother, Maarva is aware of Cassian's flaws. While they sometimes had their differences, Maarva loved Cassian like her own son. She understands how Cassian thinks, and she doesn't want him to worry about anything that he does wrong in the future. No matter what Cassian does, even if it is questionable to her, she still loves him for who he is.

7 “Power doesn’t panic.”

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna)