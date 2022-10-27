Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor.Andor is the boost of energy that the Star Wars saga needed. While many of Disney’s Star Wars projects have been terrific, including The Last Jedi and the final season of The Clone Wars, the franchise is catering to a select fanbase that is only interested in seeing how the stories fit together within the canon. There’s nothing wrong with fan service if it’s for the sake of a good story, but a surprising cameo isn’t going to make something age very well.

Andor may be a prequel, but it doesn’t seem like it was made to answer a lingering question. It’s a politically relevant series about the impact of fascism and propaganda, the power of resistance groups, and how systemic oppression breeds violence. It’s the first time in ages that the Star Wars saga feels like it’s made for today’s audiences; the best franchises evolve with the times, and Andor is the savvy espionage series we need right now.

Although Andor appears to be performing better than initial estimates suggested, it trails behind The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett in terms of viewership. It’s a little disheartening, considering reviews have been positive among fans, critics, and casual viewers alike. Andor shouldn’t serve as an anomaly within the Disney+ ecosystem. It should serve as an inspiration to creators to be empowered by the stories that they are telling.

'Andor's Tone and Maturity

Andor is the most mature Star Wars television show thus far, and not just because it’s a little more violent and has a few sexual references. It’s not a show that is intended to sell action figures and entertain children. It’s a more gradually paced drama series; while Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett felt like films that were stretched out to the length of a weekly series, Andor is actually paced like something you would see on HBO or FX. There are slower episodes, and that’s okay! You don’t get rewarding moments without setting them up first.

There’s humor in Andor, but the story itself is very bleak. There’s a side of the Empire that we don’t usually see, with attention paid to the prison labor, propaganda on the HoloNet, brutality by the Stormtroopers, and corruption of corporate authorities like the Pre-Mor group. While this may not seem as inherently exciting as seeing a lightsaber duel or a fan-favorite starfighter, it makes the Star Wars universe seem more lived-in. This is a vast galaxy where not every story has to connect to the Skywalkers.

It’s also a series with less clear-cut heroes and villains. Cassian (Diego Luna) is an abandoned child who's grown up with tragedy, but he also murders two Pre-Mor officers in the first episode. Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgard) ideology is more extreme than many of the rebels that we’re used to seeing, and it’s hard not to sympathize with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) as he’s continuously subjected to humiliation. It lends an element of moral grayness that might not appeal to all fans.

'Andor' Offers a Break From Nostalgia

Andor series creator Tony Gilroy has remarked on several occasions that he’s not necessarily an obsessive fan of the franchise. Gilroy helped save Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in reshoots, but he wasn’t involved in the more obvious ties to the beginning of A New Hope and the appearance of Darth Vader. Andor doesn’t contain a lot of obvious Easter eggs, John Williams music, cameos, or references to familiar stories; thus far, no one has even remarked, “I have a bad feeling about this.”

This is one of Andor’s best qualities, but it may be a break away from what the larger fanbase is looking for. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka series all tell a connected storyline that ties into the animated shows, and even Obi-Wan Kenobi fills in a gap in the overall timeline. If you’re watching Andor hoping to see a cameo by Grogu or an unnerving Mark Hamill deepfake, you may be disappointed.

However, this also represents an opportunity for Andor to reach non-fans that not every Star Wars show has. If you only have a passing knowledge of the franchise, it may be overwhelming to start The Book of Boba Fett if you haven’t caught up with The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, and Rebels. Andor is a great entry point for the franchise, but it’s hardly ignoring long-time fans. There are some deep references to Star Wars lore, like Splinters of the Mind’s Eye and Knights of the Old Republic.

'Andor' Also Has Stiff Competition

In Andor’s defense, it’s also facing some heavy competition in terms of attracting viewership. It began airing during the run of HBO’s House of the Dragon and Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, two high-profile genre shows that have been dominating both critical attention and social media. It’s also not the only thing that Disney+ is marketing; She-Hulk was still airing during Andor’s debut, and Lucasfilm recently dropped the anthology series Tales of the Jedi. However, with both House of the Dragon and Rings of Power having wrapped up their freshman seasons, hopefully this will give Andor the opportunity to find the audience it has deserved since the beginning. We already know that a second season has been ordered — so there's even more of the story to come — but now is the time for anyone who has been on the fence about watching to dive in.

We’ve reached the point where a Star Wars project (or any franchise property) doesn’t demand attention based on the material that it’s based on. It has to carve out an identity of its own that does something new and inventive. Andor does that, and it should be celebrated for doing so. Don’t sleep on this excellent series!

Andor premieres new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney+.