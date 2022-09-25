Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The first three episodes of Andor arrived Wednesday, and they are notable not for what they contain but rather for what they don’t. No Jedi or mentions of the Force. Nary a stormtrooper or Star Destroyer. No Skywalkers or other wedged-in franchise stalwarts. Squint your eyes, and if it weren’t for the vague references to the Empire (or the brief flash of Imperial insignia), Andor could be any other high-budget sci-fi show — and that’s why it’s great. After years of fumbling around with the franchise, Disney has finally produced something that doesn’t feel like desperate fan service, a nostalgia play, or a shameless merchandising opportunity (although I’m sure B2EMO products will make their way into holiday boxes this year). Tony Gilroy’s Andor is the best thing to happen to Star Wars, as it’s the rare occurrence in modern franchise storytelling: something new.

Andor primarily treads new ground in how it delivers on the dark premise long promised to Star Wars fans but never delivered. When news first hit of Jon Favreau’s impending The Mandalorian, early descriptions promised an adult, gritty exploration of the Star Wars underworld. Instead, the premiere offered a man-on-a-mission-style show reminiscent of mid-century TV gunslinger procedurals, complete with broad comedy and an adorable sidekick. By contrast, Andor, in its first episode, immediately drops the audience into a seedy, high-priced brothel, kicking off a sequence that had more in common with the Blade Runner franchise than anything ever seen in Star Wars (cute to think how novel it was at the time that The Mandalorian’s first scene was in a bar). That grimy aesthetic continues over the first three episodes — we witness a child murder, scavengers stepping over wide-eyed corpses, and corporate security officers so brainwashed by fascism they openly (and self-righteously) brutalize and murder unarmed civilians. Altogether these initial episodes finally portray a dark side to Star Wars outside of Sith Lords and masked bounty hunters.

That's not to say that darkness is alien to the Star Wars franchise, just that these stories have always been at their best when they lean into the shadows. After all, the best film of the original trilogy is The Empire Strikes Back, where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) loses his hand and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is tortured and frozen in carbonite. The best prequel film is Revenge of the Sith, where we witness Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) descent into evil as he leads a government-sponsored religious genocide of the Jedi order. And the best Star Wars film since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm (please don’t come for me) is Rogue One, another Tony Gilroy joint, where all the characters meet their demise through desperate acts of martyrdom to ensure the survival of the burgeoning Rebellion. Andor wisely knows this and cloaks the entire series in a sense of anxious dread that effectively creates real stakes; something the majority of the franchise has lacked the bravery to do outside fleeting moments (because there’s more money in Ewoks, Baby Yodas, and morally pure/not-dead heroes).

That focus on humanity, as opposed to stock hero’s journey archetypes or potential merchandising opportunities, makes Andor fresh in a way Star Wars hasn’t felt for years. Much of this is thanks to Gilroy’s deft writing, a master at introducing complex characters with just a few minutes of dialogue (his introduction of George Clooney in Michael Clayton is a screenwriting masterclass). This attention to making Andor’s characters feel like real people gives the series a lived-in feel that has eluded the franchise for years. Within minutes, we understand precisely who Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is: a charming, increasingly desperate loner whose friends are begrudgingly losing patience for how much they have had to cover for him over the years. The show similarly paints Bix (Adria Arjona) and Timm’s (James McArdle) complicated relationship just as quickly and efficiently. After a few exchanges, we understand that Bix views their romance as transactional and that Timm’s love is unrequited (making his betrayal and eventual death all the more poignant).

Andor’s best demonstration of Gilroy’s knack for using dialogue to immediately imbue a character with depth would have to be Syril Karn’s (Kyle Soller) introduction. Never has a small comment on tailoring revealed so much about a character’s insecure vanity, pride, and source of self-worth. That world-building isn’t limited to the focus on character, either. Have we ever seen Star Wars spend so much time depicting the monotony of daily life? Small touches like the ringing of the anvil, the shipyard workers' daily glove routine, and the casual conversation Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) has with a traveling salesperson on the shuttle all do more to make Ferrix feel like an actual place than most locales we’ve visited in a galaxy far, far, away.

That’s all to say that Andor is so exciting because it shows it is possible to do a grounded, human story in this universe. One that isn’t constrained by its attempts to appeal to kids, adults, fanboys, corporate shareholders, and international audiences simultaneously (and in the process, appeasing none of them). Andor doesn’t feel like a placeholder meant to fill in the narrative gaps between films, nor does it feel like shameless exploitation of existing IP to launch more derivative revenue streams like theme parks, toys, or video games. It feels like a novel take on an almost 50-year-old-franchise, a positive step forward that lays the blueprint for the kind of Star Wars stories Lucasfilm often touts as what it wants to explore but, until Andor, have yet to be realized. As Tony Gilroy said to the New York Times,

“I remember having a conversation with Kathy [the Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy], and she said, “We can do anything.” I would say, “What do you mean by anything? If I wanted to do ‘Inherit the Wind’ in ‘Star Wars,’ could I do that?” And my God, we could. We could do a hospital show in “Star Wars.” How many beings exist in that galaxy? All those plumbers and farmers and anesthesiologists, they all have lives. Is it a real place or is it some phony thing? If it’s a real place, we can do real things.”

It’s an exciting demonstration of the franchise’s narrative possibilities, one that IP-holders and creators alike would be wise to note. Andor proves that it’s possible for fresh takes and stories within these worlds without being limited to the famous dynasties or prequel versions of notable characters that inhabit them (looking at you, House of the Dragon and Rings of Power). With Andor, Tony Gilroy hasn’t just delivered a new hope for Star Wars, but franchise storytelling in general — and we’re all the better off for it.

Andor premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.