There was no greater and more welcome surprise for Star Wars than the outstanding recent series Andor. From the very introduction that opened up the potential for expansive worldbuilding through its encapsulation of the dehumanizing conditions of prisons in its middle episodes and the finale that showed how a rebellion can play out on a smaller scale, it was the best the series has been since it first began all those decades ago. Capturing the true terror of the Empire and the crushing tragedy it would dole out without blinking an eye, it felt like a bold new step for a franchise that was coasting on its own nostalgia without much more to offer. It couldn't have come at a better time either as the most recent trilogy of films had concluded on an abysmal note and the other television shows were often shoddily constructed by comparison. Not only was Andor well-written, acted, and directed, it managed to mostly leave all this baggage far behind. One hoped it could have opened up a new door for the stories to come. Instead, Star Wars is still facing down its own worst tendencies.

Specifically, the series still just can’t seem to stop telling the same stories with the same elements over and over again. This was felt most clearly with the recent premiere of The Mandalorian that, while not without some fun, set the third season off to an already rocky start. Where Andor felt like it was looking to the future even as it was taking place far in the past, this episode was perpetually stuck looking back and stumbling over its own feet. Familiar characters made brief cameo appearances and there was even an attempted resurrection of a companion who was long thought to have experienced a definitively explosive end long ago. It all played out in pursuit of references and little else.

Image via Disney+

Of course, this was by no means the first time that the latest show had done this. The show had begun rather promisingly as being about the titular outlaw (Pedro Pascal) roaming the galaxy that had little to do with the overarching Star Wars we had already known. He would encounter various challenges and come to bond with a little green guy who, yes, looked a lot like Yoda. However, there was just so much more that was going on that didn’t feel like it was referencing stories we’d already heard before. That all changed when a certain young Skywalker appeared and made the universe feel oh so very small once more.

For every moment there is a fresh story like the one unfolding in Andor and, to a lesser extent, the one in the early episodes of The Mandalorian, all this soon gets sanded down for something more safe. Whether it is to create stories that are driven by creating Easter eggs for the audience or mountains of merchandise to sell, it is just unimaginative storytelling. Be it the sporadically interesting The Book of Boba Fett or the missed opportunity that was Obi-Wan Kenobi, it all feels like most of the stories being told just aren’t interested in doing anything new. This may have always been the case, but the way Andor challenged what was possible in this universe made it so that no other show could simply get away with playing it safe any longer. From the design of all the sets to the tone of the show itself, everything was both grimy and grim while still feeling vibrant. It felt like there was a real vision behind it that wasn’t built around recycling what we already knew. It built something new instead.

'Andor's Creativity Stands Above Any Other Star Wars Show

Image via Disney+

There may have been all the familiar gizmos of this universe, but it didn’t feel like it was a closed loop of references for references sake. All the details mattered and built up a sense that the show’s creators were reflecting on what the rules of this world typically were. The unfortunate reality is that the imaginative potential Andor tapped into hasn’t been felt anywhere else of late. While not every show needs to follow exactly in its footsteps and be some sort of radical departure, there has to be something unique to them. Where that show crackled with an energy that felt truly alive, most of the other stories have just grown to feel rather tiresome. Obviously, some of these ever-growing number of shows have yet to air and can’t be counted out just yet. There is still optimism to be had in what has been described of the upcoming series The Acolyte, especially considering it has reportedly added the dynamic director Kogonada. The rest is a rather mixed bag that seems to be largely defined by characters we’ve already seen or stories that sound like business as usual.

There very well could be another gem hidden among them that proves to be a pleasant surprise once more. Unfortunately, surprises have increasingly felt like they are a rarity in the trajectory these stories all seem to take. One hopes that this season of The Mandalorian starts to leave behind the trappings that have troubled it before and manages to reinvent itself by taking its story in a more interesting direction. It is just hard to see that or any show capturing the lightning in a bottle that Andor did. Don’t let it be mistaken, this isn’t about heaping praise on what it achieved just because it was different. That is not enough on its own. What made it work is how confident and patient it all felt. It didn’t ever fall into constantly holding the hand of the audience via things they will find familiar as it just set out to tell its story and tell it well.

It is worth appreciating for just how much it stood out in doing so, but it also doubles as an indictment of the tepidness of the rest of their television offerings that have been released to date. One can only hope that this long list of upcoming shows strives to chart their own course in the future and maybe, just maybe, approach the high bar that Andor has set. To put in the poetic words of one young radical from its first season, it is always important to try.

