Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor.Disney+'s Andor is just four episodes in, and it has already distinguished itself within the Star Wars universe. The show is not afraid to include adult themes, conflicts, and action sequences. Episode 3 even debuted Star Wars' first use of an Earthly swear word. Perhaps one of the most notable ways that Andor has set itself apart so far is in its use of mostly original characters. Other than the titular Cassian Andor from Rogue One, the introduction of Mon Mothma, and a brief mention of Saw Gerrera, the cast is made up of fresh faces. Even among the familiar figures, though, none of them are necessarily major characters in the grand scheme of Star Wars—none of them are Jedi, none of them are Sith, and none of them have the last name Skywalker.

While it has been rewarding to see certain members of the Skywalker family and saga return to the screen in Disney's Star Wars content, Andor seems to be keeping its distance. Ultimately, that could be a positive development — not just for the series, but for the franchise as a whole, as continuing down the road of Skywalker-centric interconnectedness could lead to the vast Star Wars universe feeling all too small, and mythology losing its magic.

So far, every piece of canonized Star Wars content has included at least one Jedi or Sith. The Mandalorian didn't even get through its first season before revealing Grogu as a Jedi, and then proceeded to reintroduce Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano in Season 2—and then Disney brought that same trio back together in The Book of Boba Fett. Even the Star Wars films outside the Skywalker saga have included familiar lightsaber-wielding figures, with Darth Vader playing a memorable role in Rogue One and Darth Maul making an unexpected appearance at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story. While most of these appearances have been well executed, the repeated revival of characters that are no more than one degree separated from Luke, Leia, or Vader risks making every story feel a little too intertwined if the trend goes on for too long.

Not Every Star Wars Story Has to Tie Back to the Skywalkers

A big part of Star Wars' appeal is the enormity of its narrative canvas. The universe spans an entire galaxy, providing an endless wealth of planets, characters, and concepts to unpack. Not every good story has to relate to the Skywalkers. In fact, not every good story even needs to relate to the Jedi, the Sith, or even the Force. If these larger-than-life concepts come up too frequently, then they start to feel trivialized, and if the same characters keep reappearing in all corners of the galaxy, then that giant setting starts to shrink at an accelerating pace.

With no mention of the Force so far, Andor is potentially setting itself apart in this regard and thus allowing the galaxy to spread its wings. This is fitting, as the eponymous character is quite distanced from any Jedi or Sith, both literally and physically. Rogue One introduces Cassian as a simple rebel—albeit a very skilled and dedicated one—and the series seems like it will focus on his development up to that point. To have Force-sensitivity play any major part in that journey would thus undermine the character's humble, human essence.

Moreover, fans know that Cassian will eventually have a very tangential form of encounter with Darth Vader in Rogue One. Even in that film, though, the two never come face-to-face. Still, it's close enough to see a vague connection between the two, and it's certainly close enough to note that any further link between Cassian and the Skywalker clan would feel both gratuitous and hard to believe. The two have nearly collided in the universe once; to make it twice would simply come off as inconceivable in a galaxy so large.

In fact, Vader doesn't directly encounter any of the main protagonists in Rogue One, and that is part of the reason the movie is so successful. Vader is used sparingly, and the heroes—including Cassian Andor—are able to have their own stories without interference from the Skywalker drama. This gives the characters more independence and dignity, demonstrating that they can stand on their own. At the same time, it forced the writers to think more creatively and expand the story in directions that weren't tethered to the Skywalker name.

'Andor' Should Take More Cues From 'Rogue One'

Because all the Star Wars Disney+ series seem derivative of the movies, and Rogue One is Andor's closest cinematic counterpart, the show should consider taking cues from its film predecessor. Like Rogue One, Andor has the potential to take a small concept—like recovering the Death Star plans or exploring Cassian's origin story—and blow it up into a hard-hitting, exciting, and unforgettable tale in its own right. It is this individuality that makes Rogue One a consistent fan favorite in Disney's collection of Star Wars movies. Andor thus has the potential to have a similar following and appeal among the franchise's live-action shows.

With 12 episodes, Andor's first season will be the longest of any live-action Star Wars series to date. Lucasfilm also announced that the series will have an additional 12 episodes in a second and final season, expected to release sometime in 2024. Considering that as well as Disney's affinity for bringing old intellectual property into new content, it might be a stretch to imagine Andor not including a Skywalker or Skywalker-adjacent character at some point in its long run. If they do this, though, it should be done with due discretion. The show's focus must remain on Cassian as a person, as a mortal being below the legend-like status of the Jedi and the Sith, who (with the help of other lowly rebels) still manages to triumph against dire threats and foreboding forces. For if the legendary aspects of Star Wars become overdone, then they may cease to be legends, and the galaxy's greatest heroes risk being demoted to the cheapish level of fan service devices.

Andor premieres new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney+.