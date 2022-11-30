Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

Andor introduces us to a range of people in Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) life. From family, like his long-lost sister and adopted parents Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem Andor (Gary Beadle), to friends like Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), or future allies and fellow rebels like Melshi (Duncan Pow). But perhaps the most unique and significant dynamic in Season 1 of Andor is the one between Cassian and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona). Their relationship is the avenue through which many facets of their characters are revealed. The season finale puts on full display the sacrifices these two will make for each other, and it culminates in a bittersweet, almost melancholic relationship between the two. Bix and Cassian have a relationship that’s hard to define in words, yet its weight is felt heavily throughout the show’s first season.

From their first interaction in Episode 1, we sense a tension between them. Bix will help Cassian move the parts he sells, but you can see her reluctance to do it. The way they talk is familiar but curt. We quickly extrapolate that they have a history of the romantic variety, yet this history alone is only one piece of what makes their relationship so particular and interesting. We know next to nothing about their dynamic otherwise.

When Cassian sneaks back to see Bix, there is enough detail in their scenes for viewers to understand that they were together for a time in the past, that said history was enough to make Timm (James McArdle) jealous to the point of selling Cassian out, and that whatever they had back then seems to have cooled to a simmering, mostly unspoken understanding between them. Like Bix, Cassian has moved on from the romance they once shared, but the care they feel for each other has persevered and grown stronger.

Bix's Connection to Cassian Makes Her a Target of the Empire

Cassian struggles throughout Season 1 with choosing between self-preservation and his innate desire to help others. Bix makes the risky choice to call Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in for him despite her reservations because she trusts him and even when that call ends up leading to a fallout and later an Imperial occupation, she still helps him flee Ferrix multiple times regardless of this. For Cassian’s part, he trusts Bix and Brasso to take care of his mother while he’s on the run. She holds his secrets almost as close as he does, so when the Imperials inevitably start tracking down anyone with a close connection to Cassian, Bix is a prime target.

Though Cassian has a number of connections on Ferrix, Bix is the one who tries time and again to get messages to him off-world, and this results in her eventual detainment. When resident go-getter fascist Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) comes to Ferrix, she wants Bix specifically so they can torture Cassian’s information and whereabouts out of her. She’s subjected to a uniquely painful sort of torture, and we have no idea how long it goes on for, but it’s implied to be weeks. And yet Bix holds out, she reveals only that Cassian was freshly shaved when she’d last seen him, seemingly never fully succumbing to the torture despite the immense toll it takes on her.

Cassian's Rescue of Bix Is Both Touching and Bittersweet

Eventually, Cassian comes to Bix's rescue — quite stupidly when the whole town is on the lookout for him — but he’s not the type of man to leave anyone behind, not anymore, not willingly. He returns to Ferrix after hearing about Maarva’s death but, upon arriving, he also starts making moves to get those closest to him off-planet — and that, of course, includes Bix. During Maarva’s funeral and the resulting riot, Cassian breaks into the hotel the Empire has taken over in order to save Bix. She’s in a highly paranoid state as a result of the torture she’s been through, but Cassian is able to coax her out of the room and into the streets. He gets her to a ship with Brasso and some of Cassian’s other friends so they can all escape together, but Cassian chooses to stay behind and confront Luthen, hoping to fully join up with the rebels.

In their final scene of the season together, Cassian entrusts Brasso and B2EMO with Bix who, in her still muddled state of mind, doesn’t fully process that they’re parting ways, yet she still insists that Cassian will find them as he’s promised to. It shows the strength of their bond that she trusted him to escort her out of her living nightmare and that, even with her mind scrambled, she has faith in him wholeheartedly. It’s as touching as it is bittersweet, especially with the knowledge of Cassian’s ultimate fate.

Cassian and Bix's Relationship in 'Andor' Is a Mirror of a 'Rogue One' Dynamic

The relationship between Cassian and Bix is in many ways reminiscent of that between Jyn (Felicity Jones) and Cassian in Rogue One. Bix and Cassian have years of untold history, while Jyn and Cassian only know each other for a short time — yet the near-blind devotion we see in both relationships feels very similar. There’s a weight to all of their interactions, like their relationship could be more than the terse thing it is but because of the external circumstances, the looming tyranny of the Empire, and Cassian’s own reluctance, the relationship becomes a heavy, undefined thing.

Bix and Cassian seem beyond romance when we meet them. Their history is clear, but their current circumstances are too extreme for them to put any mental energy into doing more than being there for each other. It’s the same with Jyn, only magnified. They only know each other for a short time and are constantly in danger throughout. The tragedy of both these relationships is what could have been. Were it not for war and death and oppression at the hands of the Imperial regime, perhaps Cassian and Bix would’ve worked it out someday. Perhaps Jyn and Cassian could have had more than that moment on the beach. But clarity is a luxury they aren’t afforded, and instead what Cassian is left with are messy yet extremely meaningful relationships with these two women.

Cassian and Bix Inspire One Another to Keep Fighting

Cassian and Bix are a lot like family. They may fight or disagree, but they're always there for each other. Their devotion to each other is beyond question at this point, to the degree they will both make risky, dumb decisions to help each other out. It’s a relationship built on a long history with some clear lingering feelings of both love and resentment.

In many ways, she’s a reason Cassian joins the fight of the rebellion. Like his mother, like Brasso, Bix has always been there for him unquestioningly, and now the Empire has come after her because of him. He can’t just sit idly by and pretend to be unaffected anymore. Their relationship is something precious to Cassian, and he’s willing to fight to protect it and protect Bix. Cassian found himself in the midst of a ride-or-die found family, and Bix is an extremely important part of that family. Bix and their relationship as a whole serve as a microcosm through which we come to understand Cassian. It’s these people and these connections that drive him to keep going. What Bix and Cassian are to each other is more than friends, more than lovers — they’re each other's reason to fight.

