Cassian started out as a solo operator, but in the end, he is looking out for as many people as possible rather than only himself.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor.

Andor Season 1 has been a rollercoaster from start to finish. The show set itself apart from other Star Wars content with its gritty take on the world and apparent lack of Jedi. But one thing that is not new to this galaxy is the epic character development. The series lead, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), plays the timeless role of a reluctant hero as his journey repeatedly forces him to oppose the Empire until he finally learns that that is what he should have been doing all along. Cassian is a long-suffering citizen of the Empire, but he lacked the hope of a rebel. Throughout Andor, he had the chance to see people rebel, each for their own reason. These experiences changed him, and they will continue to do so in Season 2 of Andor.

Cassian's Journey Through 'Andor' Season 1

Image via Disney+

Cassian begins his journey in Andor with one goal — to find his missing sister. At this point, he is looking out for only himself and his family. Cassian lost his entire planet as a child. He is no stranger to the suffering inflicted by the Empire, but he doesn't plan to stick his neck out for anyone. He learned the danger of doing so when he watched his adoptive father, Clem (Gary Beadle), get killed for trying to help others. Cassian is presented as a loner at the beginning of Andor. Everyone considers him an outsider, including Cassian himself. He doesn't tell people he was born on Kenari, but his past weighs on him. Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) sees potential in Cassian and tries to recruit him to the rebellion, but Cassian isn't sure. When Cassian becomes a target of the Empire, Luthen and the rebellion are a way out. He accepts Luthen's offer to protect himself, not for the greater cause.

Joining the rebels on Aldhani is Cassian's first in-depth look at the rebellion. He's there as a mercenary, much to the team's anger. Cassian needed to escape Ferrix but only went with Luthen because he promised payment. Cassian is no rebel — not yet, anyway. But on Aldhani, he finds himself surrounded by passionate people, happy to put the rebel cause above their safety. Several explain their reasons for joining the rebellion — the murder of their family, defecting from the Empire, and the like — but Cassian is unmoved. He remains determined to prioritize himself over the rebellion. After the heist, Cassian shows a glimpse of dedication to the group by overriding leader Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and taking the critically injured Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) to a doctor.

Unfortunately, Nemik doesn't make it. But the excursion teaches Cassian a lesson in the form of Skeen's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) betrayal. Skeen wants to leave with the prize but needs Cassian to fly the ship. With no connection to the rebellion, Cassian could leave with more money. However, Cassian refuses Skeen's offer, shooting the man instead. Yet Cassian chooses not to stay with the rebellion, taking his share with the intention of returning to Maarva (Fiona Shaw).

But Cassian is still on the run and cannot stay on Ferrix. With the Empire's regulations getting stricter after Aldhani, Cassian is accused of a crime he was not a part of and sent to prison. While there, Cassian urges the other prisoners to break out, but it isn't until the Empire wrongs them once again that the prisoners actually take action. After the death of a worker on his crew, Cassian discovers that the prisoners aren't being released but relocated. To cover this up, the Empire has killed an entire floor of prisoners. This truth is the final straw.

Cassian is an instigator in the prison break, but not the leader. Instead, that role belongs to Kino Loy (Andy Serkis). When Kino hesitates, Cassian tells him, "I would rather die trying to take them down than giving them what they want." Kino repeats this phrase to the prisoners over the loudspeaker, rallying them to fight back. The prison break is not limited to a single floor or a small group, but includes all the prisoners. Cassian and Kino make it into the control room themselves to ensure that everyone is given the opportunity to run; yet when they reach the outside, Kino can't escape because he cannot swim. Cassian sees Kino stop and tries to convince him to go on, but Kino is pushed forward, and Cassian can't do anything. The experience in prison is only the last in the long list of things Cassian has suffered. He's watched so many die at the hands of the Empire, and when he finally escapes, he hears of Maarva's death.

Cassian's Return to Ferrix in 'Andor's Season 1 Finale

Image via Disney+

That's where the season finale of Andor, "Rix Road," begins. The atrocities of the Empire continue to pile up and show no signs of slowing. Cassian returns to Ferrix following the death of Maarva. He expects a trap, but that doesn't stop him. But he does not attend Maarva's funeral, as the ISB and Luthen's rebels are both expecting. Instead, Cassian picks up Maarva's cause; Maarva told him in Episode 7, "Announcement," that she wanted to be a rebel.

Whether due to Maarva's death, Bix's (Adria Arjona) situation, or the accumulation of everything he'd witnessed up to that point, Cassian is no longer looking out for only himself, evolving into the man we see in Rogue One. On Ferrix, Cassian finally proves that he is ready to do more in the fight against the Empire. Cassian breaks into the Empire's headquarters and rescues Bix from her captors. She doesn't immediately follow him as the Empire's torture has broken her, but Cassian does not give up. He gets her out, despite having to drag her to safety. He loads up his ship with citizens of Ferrix, refusing to leave even B-2EMO behind. He sends them to safety before returning to Luthen and officially joining the rebellion.

This is not the act of the independent mercenary seen in Andor so far, but a team player. In the end, Cassian is looking out for as many people as possible rather than only himself. His newfound leave-no-one-behind mentality should indicate a less lonely Cassian in Season 2 of Andor. As Cassian's journey continues, he will take a more active role in fighting the Empire — because he has finally discovered that the fight isn't for what he lost, but for those he wants to keep.