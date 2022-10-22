Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.

Their final conversation reveals a lot about the nature of the relationship and how this day was bound to come eventually. After rescuing Cassian from Kenari as a boy, he was always going to be considered an outsider on Ferrix. And she knew that at some point his need to seek greener pastures and pursue answers about his lost sister would separate the two of them. He has always sought answers to questions that he would never find there and Maarva has been preparing for the time he would leave for good. She has reservations about starting over at her advanced age and doesn't want to be a burden. So she ultimately decides to remain on Ferrix and do what ever she can to fight the growing Imperial occupation.

Cassian Shouldn't Be Surprised by Maarva's Decision to Stay

This is a conversation that Cassian should have seen coming. His fast and loose modus operandi as a thief was eventually going make his friends and family on Ferrix targets and one day he would have to leave. After taking part in the rebel heist at The Eye of Aldhani, that truth should only have become more evident. When Maarva decides not to flee accompany him, his surprise is genuine, but also a little naive. Her place is in the rebellion, and his actions have finally come home to roost. She is not one to run when things get tough telling Cassian, "Ferrix has been hiding long enough." Although she is unaware of Cassian's involvement in the garrison heist on Aldhani, it has inspired her to make a run at her Imperial foes at home, the best way she can.

"You can't stay, and I can't go." Maarva spells it out for Cassian as the two come to terms with the fact that their relationship has run its course. And though he refuses to concede that he will not see her again, she knows better. As he leaves she expresses nothing but the greatest of love for the Kenari boy she found orphaned so many years ago. It's important to her that he knows that what he is, and what he has become is something she is proud of considering the difficulties he faced from the time he was born and throughout his hardscrabble life. As Cassian leaves with a bitter taste of disillusionment in his mouth, the final conversation is now how he imagined he would be saying goodbye to Ferrix. Cassian's secretive nature with Maarva has always put them both in danger. Further proof that this parting of ways, though difficult, was probably for the best.