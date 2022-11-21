In the penultimate episode of the first season of Tony Gilroy's exceptional Star Wars series Andor, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow) decided to split up after surviving the horrific events within the Imperial factory facility on Narkina 5. Melshi's decision was fueled by the belief that splitting up would give them a better chance of surviving long enough to get the word out about what the Empire is doing, and it was also a decision that came naturally as Gilroy penned the script. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy explained why he felt like the duo needed to go their own ways before they reunite in the lead-up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Series.

As Collider previously reported, Gilroy wanted to bring back Melshi because he enjoyed working with Duncan Pow during Rogue One, where the character made his first appearance. Narkina 5 seemed like the obvious place for Cassian to cross paths with Melshi because they had to go through an experience traumatizing enough to explain why Melshi would be willing to follow Cassian to his eventual death in Rogue One. At the end of Episode 11, after Cassian and Melshi have escaped Narkina 5 and found relative safety on Naimos, Cassian calls home to Ferrix and learns that his mother has died during his incarceration. Before he gets the chance to tell Melshi that he needs to go home—because, of course, Cassian isn't going to stay away from Ferrix—Melshi comes up with a plan to split up to get the word out about the Empire.

Gilroy knew that he couldn't take Melshi with Cassian to Ferrix, and he also knew what was motivating the character, explaining, "Melshi comes up with the heroic version of that, which is, people have to know what we just went through. Melshi's been radicalized, everybody's been radicalized." He went on to explain how that scene came to be during the writing process, saying:

So, that moment, that line, that's when you're writing from dialogue that it really helps you. That's a really good example, I'm talking about that all the time. That's where sketching the scene and plotting it out of dialogue and just getting them talking there. All of a sudden, I find myself writing Melshi saying, "We got to split up. People have to know what happened." And you go, oh, my God, holy shit, yeah. What a righteous thing. And take this gun and go and let's split up, that's our better chance. So, the first impulse says, oh, my God, I can't have these two good guys. I do not want to carry Melshi around with me to Ferrix, so what am I going to say he's doing? So, that's the algorithm here in the laboratory, I guess.

RELATED: What Cassian Loses After [SPOILER]’s Death

What Can We Expect From Andor Season 2?

With the finale on the horizon and Season 2 beginning to film this week, fans have already started thinking about the next chapter of Cassian Andor's story. While it's not yet known who will make it out of the finale (which is posed to be a pretty epic episode) it's safe that Luna and Pow will return for Season 2, alongside Genevieve O'Reilly who plays a pretty integral role in Rogue One and within the rebellion moving forward. Stellan Skarsgård will likely return, as he was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season, though the fates of Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu are all left up in the air. Gilroy also previously confirmed to Collider that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining the series to direct blocks of episodes for the final season, with his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

The Season 1 finale of Andor arrives this week, exclusively on Disney+. For the first time ever, you can also catch the first two episodes of the series on ABC, Freeform, FX, and Hulu this week. Check out local listings to see where you can tune in. Check back for our full interview with Tony Gilroy later this week, but in the meantime watch our interview with Andy Serkis below: