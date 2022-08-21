Rogue One: A Star Wars Story presents something of a conundrum for most fans of the Star Wars franchise. The consensus seems to be that Rogue One is the strongest movie to be released in the Disney era thus far, but the chances of seeing more of these characters were looking unlikely given that, spoiler alert, all the main characters die at the end. So it's a good thing that Star Wars has plenty of experience with prequels, as we're getting one for Rogue One with Andor, premiering on September 21, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Andor, as the title implies, will detail the origins of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the conflicted rebellion spy who introduced fans to a side of the Rebel Alliance that we never saw before. At first, it was a shame that we weren't getting a spin-off for other characters of the Rogue One team like Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Wen Jiang), but after that gorgeous trailer released last May, it looks like Andor will be another live-action series hit for Lucasfilm. As with any Star Wars show, there are bound to be returning favorites and brand-new faces in terms of characters, with some bigger surprises like Cad Bane's (Corey Burton) live-action debut being kept under wraps until release if at all. Details on the newer folks are a bit sparse, but we do have a full cast list and a good idea of who will show up, so here is a full cast and character guide for the upcoming Andor.

Image via Lucasfilm

Related:Star Wars: When Does ‘Andor’ Take Place During the Rebellion?

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Image via Disney+

Diego Luna will be reprising the role he first played in Rogue One, and while we're sure his past will be a massive part of the twelve-episode series, the little we do know is enough to generate interest. Long before the reign of the Empire, the Andor family were far from fans of the pre-existing Republic. In fact, they were so against the Republic that the family sided with the Separatists led by Count Dooku, though they like the rest of the galaxy were probably woefully unaware that Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious was pulling the strings of the infamous war. We've seen plenty of former Republic senators like Bail Organa and quite a few Jedi join the fight against the Empire, but to see a Rebellion hero who comes from what is often considered the "evil" side of the war will be an interesting change of pace.

Moving forward to after Andor takes place, during the events of Rogue One, the Cassian we meet is a loyal Rebellion infiltrator who will do anything it takes to get the job done. Though he agrees that the Imperials are the ultimate evil and must be stopped at all costs, he takes the latter part of that statement literally and has no qualms about getting his hands dirty. He even goes as far as to shoot one of his rebel companions in the back at the start of the film to prevent their intel on the Death Star from leaking. He's repeatedly receiving strict instructions from his superiors to eliminate anyone who presents an alleged threat to the alliance, regardless of their innocence. This worldview is officially challenged by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), whose staunch optimism and hopeful demeanor reminds Cassian of what they're fighting for, and he along with all of those brave Rebels on Scarif sacrificed their lives to save the galaxy.

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Image via Disney

Rebel Alliance figurehead Mon Mothma made her Star Wars debut all the way back in Return of the Jedi, played then by Caroline Blakiston. The fan-favorite character will be played by Genevieve O'Reilly in Andor, who first played the character in Revenge of the Sith before reprising the role in Rogue One.

Like many other political leaders of the Rebellion, Mothma was a Republic senator who was strongly opposed to the Imperial regime that replaced democracy. She, like her colleagues, tried with every resource they had to inspire change within the system and solve things through politics, but the power that the Galactic Empire had was just too great to surpass. This led to Mothma becoming a founding member of the Rebel Alliance, and after their victory in the Galactic Civil War, Mothma succeeded Palpatine as the Supreme Chancellor of the New Republic. Andor will likely provide our best look yet at Mothma's role in advocating for peace and democracy in the Empire, as the reveal trailer already showcased that this will be the first time we'll have seen the Imperial Senate.

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Image via Disney+

Already a veteran of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, Stellan Skarsgård will be joining yet another blockbuster series. His character, Luthen Rael, can be seen surveying some sort of camp, stating a cautiously optimistic line of "Soon enough, these days will end". Rael is likely an Alliance spy or at the very least a civilian who is suffering at the hands of the Empire but also believes that their reign will draw to a close soon enough, just like the extinct Sith before them. Luthen also seems to have a deep connection with some high-ranking Rebellion figures, such as Mon Mothma and the next person on this list.

Image via Disney+

Though his first live-action appearance was brought to life by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One, the character actually has quite a lengthy history in the Star Wars galaxy. Saw Gerrera actually made his first appearance in animated form within the fifth season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he and his sister Steela fought back against the Separatist occupation on their home planet of Onderon. After the Clone Wars ended and the Empire took power, Saw continued in his rebellious campaign. He's become one of the most surprisingly prolific characters in the franchise, popping up in Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Jedi: Fallen Order.

By the events of Rogue One, Saw and his loyal followers have become so militant and radicalized that the official Alliance severed ties with them completely. Andor will likely show how that relationship was severed and what made Saw decide to take on the Empire all by himself.

Related:Saw Gerrera Represents a Unique Aspect of the Rebellion, Just Not in 'Rogue One'

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Image via Disney+

After taking part in the reinvention of Father of the Bride, Adria Arjona will be a part of an even bigger IP. Her character, Bix Caleen, is shrouded in even more mystery than Luthen, having only a single scene in the trailer where she can be seen frantically running away from something. We would say she's a Rebel trying to outrun some Stormtroopers, but in a show where deceit and espionage are the names of the game, things likely won't always be what they appear.

Fiona Shaw as Maarva

Image via Disney

In what will hopefully be a much more likable character than Harry Potter's Aunt Petunia, Fiona Shaw will be portraying Maarva. Yet again, this is another character being played by a recognized actor that we simply don't have a lot of details for. Maarva seems like another individual fighting for the Rebellion, with that being indicative through her quote, "People are standing up. That's what a reckoning sounds like".

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Image via Disney+

Anna Karenina star Kyle Soller is featured prominently in the Andor trailer, though he's wearing a uniform that we don't recognize just yet. As he looks menacingly at a hologram seemingly of a young Cassian, the vibe that Soller's character gives out is that he'll be hunting the titular character. Perhaps the blue and orange uniform he wears could be a planetary police force that serves the Empire but isn't directly affiliated with them. If true, this could set up Soller's character as the anti-Andor, a servant of the Empire who has a conscience but is fighting for the wrong side.

Denise Gough as Supervisor Dedra Meero

Image via Disney+

Probably most well-known as the voice of Yennefer in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Denise Gough will be taking on a much more sinister role as an Imperial Officer called Supervisor Dedra Meero. We're not sure what exactly her role will be in the Imperial Regime, but her white uniform gives us a hint that whatever her position is in the heirarchy, it's a high-ranking one. Characters with similar uniforms include Grand Admiral Thrawn from Star Wars: Rebels as well as Director Krennic from Rogue One. She'll likely be a major obstacle to the Rebellion in Andor.

Alan Tudyk as K-2S0(?)

Image via Lucasfilm

One of the biggest things one would probably expect from a Cassian Andor origin story is the inevitable introduction of his reprogrammed Imperial droid. However, voice-actor Alan Tudyk has claimed that the beloved turncoat droid won't appear (at least not in Season 1).

But...come on. K-2S0 has to show up at some point right? He's easily become one of the most iconic characters of Rogue One, and he and Cassian's meeting is something that certainly needs to be seen. So, even if we don't see him right away, the beloved droid surely will show up eventually.