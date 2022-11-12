Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.In recent years, the Star Wars franchise has done a much better job of promoting its female creators and characters. While it is unfortunate that there has never been a theatrical Star Wars film directed by a woman (as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is reportedly in development hell), the current lineup of shows on Disney+ feature a lot of great female writers, directors, and performers. While it’s great to see female action heroes like Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), Andor has taken a more complex approach to gender roles in the galaxy far, far away. We see that Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) is under pressure due to the arranged marriage she is in, based on the traditional customs of her home planet of Chandrila.

The tenth episode, “One Way Out,” features a sequence in which Mothma and her new ally Tay Kolma (Ben Miles) approach the shady businessman Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane) about helping fund their charitable outreach program. The program is of critical importance, as Mothma needs to divert funds to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) in order to fund his rebellious operations. However, Davo makes a disturbing request; he wants to arrange a meeting between his adolescent son and Mothma’s daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Setting the two up on a path of young love would signify Davo’s importance within the Chandrilan political infrastructure, and further bond their two families in partnership.

Andor is certainly the most modern Star Wars project; although the series still provides a plethora of great Star Wars set pieces, it also addresses social and political issues that reflect the world that we live in now. Arranged marriages have been briefly mentioned in some Star Wars stories in the “Legends” timeline, but we’re getting some of the first information about what the marriage system looks like on Chandrila. These details complicate our concept of one of the most critical planets in the Rebel Alliance.

Mon Mothma and Perrin's Marriage Is the Result of Chandrilan Marriage Customs

It’s revealed early on in Andor that Mothma and her husband, Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), have very little in common. Perrin may be unaware of his wife’s involvement in the brewing Rebel Alliance, but he’s been openly critical of her charitable programs and criticism of the Empire in the Imperial Senate. Perrin clearly has allies within Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) inner circle, and enjoys the luxuries that come with his wealth. So why did Mothma marry a rude, arrogant bureaucrat who is content with fascism? In her homeworld of Chandrila, children of important families are married in their teenage years to satisfy political and business relationships.

We don’t know much about Perrin’s family, but given his well-adjusted status, he likely comes from a line of powerful politicians or families on Chandrila. Chandrila is one of the core worlds in the Star Wars galaxy that is close in proximity to Coruscant, and thus plays an important role in galactic politics. Although Chandrilan rulers have participated in some charitable programs, they don’t appear to be as socially active as the citizens of Alderaan. It’s further suggested that Chandrila might still be hanging on to some regressive customs regarding business and Imperial loyalty, which would explain why someone like Davo has become so influential.

Mothma married Perrin a year before she became the youngest senator in galactic history at the age of 16. She says this was the “Chandrilan way,” and likely did not have any choice in the matter. At one point, Leida comments that Kolma is an “old boyfriend” of her mother’s. This would imply that Mothma had to give up her youthful romance in order to satisfy her duties as senator. We don’t know much about Mothma’s family, but it’s possible that she had to leverage her marriage in order to receive political legitimacy.

Mothma has the role of being a “boring politician,” but it’s not one that all members of her family are able to commit to. It was revealed that Mothma’s cousin, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), abandoned her privileges in order to go out on adventures. While Mothma is forced to reside on Coruscant, Vel takes part in heists for the rebels, including the operation on Aldhani. Vel’s reasons for leaving her familial traditions are unclear, but given her relationship with Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), it’s possible that the Chandrilans do not approve of same-sex relationships.

Davo Wants Leida to Marry His Son

Leida is still 13 in Andor, which is a tad too young to be formally married to Davo’s son. Davo isn’t a member of any Chandrilan royal family and his request isn’t exactly a formal one; he hopes that introducing Leida to his son would spark some romantic inclinations between the two. Obviously, Mothma would be under pressure to encourage her daughter to pursue the relationship so that details of her “charitable program” and its real intentions would not slip out. Doing so would mean sacrificing her daughter’s agency.

This raises some interesting questions about Mothma and Leidas’ relationship. Based on what we’ve seen so far, they don’t appear to be particularly close. Leida tends to favor her father’s point-of-view, and believes that her mother’s charitable programs are a waste of time and “boring.” While Leida seems pretty stuck up, it’s likely that she’s been indoctrinated into Imperial propaganda and Perrin’s teachings for her entire life. The Empire rose to power a year before her birth, so Leida has never known what life is like outside of fascism.

The larger Star Wars universe has been somewhat unclear about what formal marriages look like, but we know that women are put into positions of power at very young ages. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) is the Queen of Naboo at the age of 14, and we know that Leia becomes an influential politician on Alderaan during her adolescence. Naboo and Alderaan may have abstained from arranged unions, but these young women are put under a lot of pressure at a young age. Thankfully, it appears like the Star Wars galaxy got a little more liberal in the wake of the New Republic; the recent canon novel The Princess and the Scoundrel by Beth Revis details Han and Leias’ charming marriage arrangement.

Andor asks an important question about heroism; what would you be willing to sacrifice for the rebellion? While Cassian (Diego Luna) has to put his life on the line and Luthen has to give up his ethics, Mothma’s interesting position may force her to let go of her agency. The interesting question that Andor will have to address in the coming weeks is if she is willing to doom her daughter to the same fate.