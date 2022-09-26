The rebellion has begun on Disney+. The latest series in the Star Wars franchise, Andor, focusing on the origin of Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One, had its explosive three-episode premiere on the streamer last week. In anticipation of the next episode, character posters have been released for three new characters fans got to meet in the premiere.

The first poster showcases an ally of Luna’s Cassian Andor, Bix Caleen played by Adria Arjona (Morbius, True Detective). Bix Caleen is an owner of a scrapyard on Ferrix, a new planet in the Star Wars universe. She is quickly seen as loyal to Andor, as she uses her off-world connections to contact Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael to help Andor when he gets in some hot water. Her character poster shows her from the chest up, surrounded in red smoke, looking up as Star Wars’ iconic X-Wings fly overhead behind her.

The next poster gives focus to someone who seems to be building up to be the villain of the series, Syril Karn played by Kyle Soller (Poldark). Syril Karn is a deputy inspector for the Security Inspection team of the Pre-Mor Authority, a new addition to the Star Wars canon that is essentially a corporate conglomerate that is affiliated with the Galactic Empire. Syril Karn is an ambitious young officer dedicated to his job who finds himself on Andor’s trail after he kills two officers while looking for his long-lost sister. Karn’s poster is stylistically the same as Bix Caleen’s with the red smoke and X-Wings flying overhead. However, in this poster, he is looking straight ahead with a cold stare directed right at the viewer.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor' Review: A Slow, Bright Burn as Diego Luna Finds His Place at the Heart of the Rebellion

The third and final poster released puts the spotlight on Maarva Andor played by Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone). Maarva Andor is the adoptive mother of Cassian Andor. As revealed in flashbacks in the series, Cassian was living in a village of children in the jungles on a remote planet when a starship crash lands. Cassian then snuck on the ship where he was found by Maarva and her husband when they showed up to scavenge parts. They took him off-world to protect him from the dangerous people who would come looking for the crashed ship. She is also shown disapproving of adult Cassian’s reckless behavior, but she does her best to protect her adopted son when the authorities come looking for him. Her poster is again stylistically the same as the previous two, but the image of her is from the flashbacks rather than the main timeline.

Andor's cast includes both new and old faces of the Star Wars universe with Luna, Forest Whitaker, and Genevieve O'Reilly reprising roles they have played in previous projects. The new cast includes Arjona, Skarsgård, Soller, Shaw, Anton Valensi, Alex Ferms, and Denise Gough. The series is created and showrun by Tony Gilroy who previously wrote Rogue One and other films like The Bourne Identity and its sequels.

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming now with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+. Check out the new character posters and series trailer below: