Ahead of the premiere of Andor next month, Lucasfilm shared a new clip from the series, which sees Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) discussing how one goes about stealing from the Empire. It is apparently easier than one might expect, but is anyone truly that surprised to learn that the Empire is easy to fool?

The clip features a line that has been teased in previous trailers which indicates that the Empire is "fat and satisfied," which makes them easy to trick. That sense of superiority and security makes them an easy target for people like Cassian who knows how to play into their weaknesses. While the specifics of Cassian's backstory have yet to be revealed in full, the new clip provides a little context about the life he might be leading prior to Rogue One. He's clearly stealing from the Empire and fencing it, but to what end?

In addition to Luna and Skarsgård, Andor will also mark the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Newcomers include Adria Arjona as Bix and Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, as well as Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms, to name just a few of the impressive cast list that will flesh out this tumultuous world.

RELATED: Diego Luna Talks ‘Andor’ and How the 'Star Wars' Series Is About Regular People Just Trying to Survive

The upcoming Disney+ series serves as an origin story for Cassian Andor, who was first introduced in the tragic Rogue One film, as well as an up-close look at the state of the galaxy after the Empire seized control. Luna has previously spoken about how Andor isn't just about his character: it's about both sides of this strife-ridden period in Star Wars history.

Andor is overseen by Tony Gilroy who was brought on following Stephen Schiff's departure before production began. Gilroy fills many roles on the project, with him writing for the series alongside his brother Dan Gilroy, as well as Beau Willimon. The 12-episode first season will feature episodes directed by Toby Haynes, Ben Caron, and Susanna White. Ahead of its premiere, it was announced that Andor would be a two-season series, with Season 2 heading into production later this year, rounding out what will most likely be a 24-episode series.

Check out the new clip down below and check out Andor on September 21 when the first three episodes stream exclusively on Disney+.