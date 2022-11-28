Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.

The six pieces of concept art reveal integral pieces of Andor's story and are juxtaposed against the actual live-action frame. The first shows Cassian (Diego Luna) riding the speeder with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), away from the destruction on Ferrix. The second shows Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) exiting her ship, while the third shows Cassian in a tense discussion with B2EMO (Dave Chapman). The first three images represent early moments of the twelve-episode run.

The fourth piece of concept art gives an aerial view of Narkina 5, which is fairly close to the final product that appeared in the series. Luthen appears again in the fifth piece of concept art, which sees him overlooking a ship from a cliff. The final frame makes clear this concept art represents him pondering a conversation with Vel (Faye Marsay), the leader of the Rebel group on Aldhani. The final piece in the series shows a street-wide view of Ferrix, with the final frame including Blevin (Ben Bailey Smith), a supervisor for the Imperial Security, overlooking the aftermath.

Image via Disney+

Andor serves as a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Tony Gilroy, a writer on that film, is the creator of Andor. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One and Star Wars: A New Hope, "following an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor (Luna), a thief who becomes a revolutionary and eventually joins the Rebellion."

Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, and Denise Gough round out the rest of the primary cast alongside Luna, Skarsgård, and O'Reilly. Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera from Rogue One. Andor is the third major Star Wars series to premiere this year on Disney+, following The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The third season of The Mandalorian is set to premiere in early 2023, with several more Star Wars series also on the way (including a second season of Andor).

All episodes of Andor are currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out the concept art below, as well as our interview with Luna on the themes of the series.

