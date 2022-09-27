One of the most refreshing things about Andor is that it seems like it's the first Star Wars series that isn’t tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker saga. Although The Mandalorian started off as a western on the outskirts of the galaxy, untouched by the events of the core storyline, it ultimately tied into familiar characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Star Wars fans wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the universe was only getting smaller.

Thankfully, Andor creator Tony Gilroy has indicated that he’s not interested in doing unnecessary fan service. Although we will see familiar characters like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), Gilroy says they are there for the purpose of the story. Andor is a spy thriller set in the Star Wars universe, and the change of pace helps differentiate it among the other ongoing projects that Disney+ has lined up.

Although Andor comes from the perspective of a self-described “non-superfan,” there are still some references and callbacks that eagle-eyed fans may have picked up on. Here are some of the hidden details in Andor you may have missed.

"5 B.B.Y."

Image via Disney+

The opening of the pilot episode features an interesting title card, which notes the year as “5 B.B.Y.” It’s the first time in any of the Disney+ shows that the year is specifically called out. In the Star Wars universe, events are tracked based on their relation to the original film from 1977. “B.B.Y.” means “Before Battle of Yavin,” so this means Andor begins five years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (and by association, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Cassian Uses A WTK-85A

When Cassian leaves Morlana One, he escapes on a WTK-85A transport in order to avoid detection. He is ultimately tracked down by Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). This transport first appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens; it is the ship that leaves a young Rey in her nightmare sequence. It later appears in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Cassian's Stuffed Bantha

Although Andor feels like the first Star Wars show that doesn’t feel the need to go back to Tatooine, we did get one reminder of the creatures from the desert planet. When Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) walks through a young Cassian’s (referred to as “Kassa”) childhood room, there’s a brief shot of a stuffed Bantha toy. It’s actually not the first time we see a plush Bantha in the Star Wars universe; Chewbacca’s (Peter Mayhew) son Lumpy has a nearly identical toy in The Star Wars Holiday Special.

Republic Gunships

Image via Disney+

The flashbacks to Kassa’s childhood on Kenari take place right before the Clone Wars. Maarva ultimately decides to take Kassa with her when she realizes that Republic forces are incoming, and that he may be in danger. We see a few LAAT (Low Altitude Assault Transports) flying towards their location. These transport vessels were first seen during the Battle of Geonosis in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, and are frequently featured in The Clone Wars.

Reference to Wobani

In the first episode, Timm Karlo (James McArdle) asks Cassian and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) if they are “bidding on the Wobani run.” Cassian actually does end up visiting the planet, but it’s not for many years later. He rescues Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) from a Wobani prison in Rogue One.

"Caf" and Star Wars Drinks

Star Wars has its own version of drinks, such as the “blue milk” and “jawa juice.” We get a look at something slightly more familiar in the second episode when Bix asks for a cup of “caf.” This is the Star Wars universe’s equivalent of coffee. Although the term was first coined by Peter M. Schweighofer in 1996 in the short story “Hasty Exit,” it was brought into the modern canon in 2014 with John Jackson Miller’s novel A New Dawn.

Reference To Fest

Image via Disney+

Cassian has to hide the fact that he’s from Kenari to conceal his identity, so he pretends that he is actually from a planet called “Fest.” The official sourcebook for Rogue One mentions that Fest was a regional base for the Rebel Alliance, but the planet has also appeared in many Legends stories. The planet contains an Imperial base in the 1995 video game Star Wars: Dark Forces.

Bryar Pistol

When Cassian and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) are pinned down by Pre-Mor officers in “Reckoning,” Cassian brandishes a K-16 Bryar Pistol to defend himself. This is another callback to early Star Wars games; players could use these weapons in many of the Dark Forces adventures. It was brought back into the modern canon thanks to the reboot of Star Wars: Battlefront.

RELATED: How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy

Separatist Insignia

Image via Disney+

​​​​​​​When a young Kassa explores the crashed spacecraft on Kenari, there are a few indications that the crew were officers from the Confederacy of Independent Systems. The insignia of the Separatists can be seen on an officer’s uniform. Maarva mentions that Kassa’s companions killed a Republic officer, so perhaps she is keeping secrets from her young companion.

The Y-Wing and T-47 In The Shipyard

During Cassian’s escape, we can see a few familiar starships. Among the ships he passes by to get to the transport is a Y-Wing; these ships first appeared in A New Hope during the Battle of Yavin, but The Clone Wars revealed that they were originally created by the Galactic Republic to serve as bombers. We can also spot a T-16 Skyhopper, the smaller ship that is a childhood favorite of Luke’s. In A New Hope, Luke mentions that he used to “bullseye womprats in my T-16” during his youth.

Z-47 Speeder Bikes

Cassian and Luthen escape from the Pre-Mor officers on a Z-47 Speeder Bike. These speeders first appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi; Luke and Leia (Carrie Fisher) have to pilot the bikes in order to chase down fleeing Imperial Scouts. Similar to the Y-Wings, it’s explained in the Star Wars canon that they were originally created during the Clone Wars era. Clones use these speeders in the Republic Commando games.