Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.In Episode 6 of Andor, entitled, "The Eye", the Dhani tribes of the northern lowlands of Aldhani are in the process of making their pilgrimage to see the holy, atmospheric phenomenon known as, "The Eye of Aldhani." at the walls of the Imperial garrison. Awaiting them is Commandant Jayhold Beehaz (Stanley Townshend) and a collection of high-ranking Imperial officers (including his superior, Colonel Petigar) who view the event not as a spiritual phenomenon, but simply as an Imperial Viewing Festival. Speaking to them, casually, Jayhold describes the Dhani people as, "simple" and "easy to manipulate." He goes on to describe how the Empire's Machiavellian methods for dealing with the Dhani have served them well over the twelve-year occupation of Aldhani.

The cavalier nature in which the group drinks from expensive goblets and discusses their treatment of the Dhani is indicative of how the Empire as a whole is an overtly racist entity, and the Dhani people and their customs are of little to no consequence to them. The cold and calculated way in which Jayhold explains how they have systematically been able to dwindle the Dhani numbers through strategic manipulation and relegation is telling. To the Empire, they are little more than a nuisance that is only good for their cheap labor and will, in time, be erased from the planet entirely. Jayhold boasts how they are, essentially, lacking the intelligence and agency to hold simultaneous thoughts in their heads and are easily tractable and distracted. He has such little regard for their customs that he offered Imperial transport to bring them to the garrison from the lowlands instead of respecting their ten-day pilgrimage which is considered a sacred trek.

The Dhani People Are Looked Down on by the Imperials

The Dhani are a proud people who have lived on Aldhani for centuries. They have long-held traditions, rituals, and customs that are considered holy and essential. With their hiking sticks and handmade wool-crafted clothing, they are the people of their planet and surrounding environment. You can see how they hold their heads high and walk upright in spite of the treatment from their Imperial overlords. As much as the Empire would like to eradicate them as a whole, they continue on, observing their long-held beliefs and traditions. One of those traditions is the exchange of goat hides for the Empire's three-year lease of the land. The exchange is little more than symbolic, but the Dhani perform the ritual earnestly. Jayhold can do little more than complain of the rancid stench the people and their sacred hides emit.

When meeting with the elder tribesman for the ceremonial exchange, Jayhold quite literally looks down his nose at the Dhani leader with utter contempt. Not wanting to sully his own hands with the filthy goat skin, he has a soldier handle the swap for him. Not to be mistaken for naïve or ignorant, however, the Dhani leader subsequently takes the Imperial gift and throws into a nearby fire in protest of the Empire's Draconian rule. And whether they know it or not, as they sing and dance to traditional tribal songs to celebrate the observance of the passing of The Eye, they are playing a crucial role in the success of the rebel incursion and heist striking a blow to their evil suppressors. The cherry on top is Commandant Jayhold keeling over from a heart attack while taken hostage by the rebels, that's some sweet, poetic justice.