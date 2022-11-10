Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-10 of Andor.

One of the recurring points in Andor is that the Empire's oppression is their downfall. The Empire commits acts of violence that drive citizens to rebel because they have no other choice. It recolors the Star Wars Rebellion, framing it as the last hope of desperate people rather than a fight between good and evil. The Empire has created the problem for itself by mistreating citizens over and over again. The Rebellion is built on people wronged by the Empire, and there are plenty of those.

As Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) journeys through the galaxy, everyone he meets has a grievance with the Empire, not to mention his own experience with them. Cassian is slow to action, but those around him are not. They realize what they must do and fight back. Eventually, the Rebels will defeat the Empire, and their victory is a direct result of the Empire's behavior.

Kino Loy Reaches His Breaking Point

One such person moved to action by the Empire's mistreatment is Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), the shift manager on Cassian's floor of the prison. In Episode 9, "Nobody's Listening," Cassian tries to convince him to help in a breakout attempt, but Kino refuses. Even if Cassian promises to wait until Kino is out so that he wouldn't face consequences, the floor leader won't answer Cassian's incessant questions about the number of guards or anything relevant to escape.

Kino is determined to keep his head down and tries to get Cassian to do the same — but that all changes when he hears about the horrors happening in the same building. After a mistake where a prisoner who expected to be released is relocated to another floor, the Empire kills the entire floor to keep it quiet. When Cassian and Kino hear the truth, Kino's philosophy changes. Learning that the prisoners are not released, only relocated, is the last straw. When Cassian asks about guards again, Kino answers with the chilling line, "Never more than 12." This moment confirms his willingness to defy the Empire. Like so many others, they've driven him to the point of rebellion, and now Kino is ready to fight back.

Episode 10, "One Way Out," shows the escape carried out. Kino initially shows hesitation, but as Cassian explains it to the other prisoners, Kino doubles down on his resolve. One day after the realization that the Empire will never release them, Kino helps to lead the entire prison to freedom. They take control of the command center, where Kino rallies the rest prisoners with a speech, saying, "I would rather die trying to take them down than giving them what they want." His anger grows as he lists how the Empire has wronged them by killing an entire level, extending sentences, and transferring prisoners rather than releasing them. Kino insists that they are putting an end to it as they escape. His transition from keeping his head down to standing up to the guards in order to liberate the prisoners by any means necessary is quick but powerful. Kino is one prisoner, but they are all in the same situation, abused by the Empire and fed up. The facility held 5,000 prisoners, and however many escaped will want to fight the Empire and tell others what happened. Kino may not be connected to the official rebellion, but he is an enemy of the Empire just the same. And it's the Empire that made him.

"Everyone Has Their Own Rebellion"

Earlier in the season, Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) tells Cassian that every person has their own reason to rebel, but what she leaves out is that the Empire has driven each one of them to that point. Vel's rebel origin story is still a mystery, though she has a connection to the very top of the rebellion. The other Rebels Cassian met were more explicit about their reasons. Cinta Kaz's (Varada Sethu) family was killed by stormtroopers. For her, the rebellion is a form of personal justice. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) saw her mother killed by the Empire as a child. Even Cassian's mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw), has a breaking point. The Empire killed her husband, and when she heard the promise of a rebellion, she was ready to fight. Each of these Rebels took action because they felt the villainy of the Empire in their own lives.

Andor seems to be leading to Cassian's breaking point, but this man has already suffered so much at the hands of the Empire. He lost his homeworld, his sister, his father, and his freedom. Whatever it is that finally drives Cassian into the arms of the rebellion must somehow be worse. Cassian's personal rebellion has been a long time coming, and once again, the Empire is to blame. They started ruining his life when he was a child, and it hasn't ended.

Some Rebels have seen the Empire with more clarity than others. As the early years of the Rebellion are filled in, it is evident that many defected from the Empire's own ranks because they saw the system's cruelty, either personally or on a grander scale. Gorn (Sule Rimi) was wronged by the Empire when he fell for a local woman, lost a promotion, and then the woman. Despite his rank, Gorn lost his taste for the Empire, turned to the rebellion, and helped the Aldhani mission. ​​​​​​​Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) was a stormtrooper who saw what the Empire was doing and wanted out. Tala Durith (Indira Varma) from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) from Star Wars: Rebels defected from the Empire as well. The more Rebels introduced, the more apparent it becomes that the Empire is its own worst enemy.

Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) is right in saying that "oppression breeds rebellion" — and the Empire has proven it time and time again. Andor shows just how evil the Empire is and simultaneously proves the necessity of the Rebellion. The two entities are connected. Without the Empire, the Rebellion would never have been formed, not because of lack of a cause but because the Empire's actions forced citizens to resist. When the Empire is ultimately defeated, they will only have themselves to blame.

