It feels like something out of Blade Runner, as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) trudges through the streets of Morlana One, with his hood drawn up due to the downpour and to keep a low profile in the seedy cityscape. Within the first ten minutes of the premiere, Andor reintroduces a character that captured the heartbroken masses in Rogue One: A Star Stories—and not much has changed. Instead of mercifully killing an ally to preserve the rebellion, Cassian saves his own skin after two half-drunk sentries decide to pick on him. Unfortunately, that back-alley encounter casts a long shadow over the trajectory of his future. The Empire might be fifteen years in the making at this point, but there are still upstarts looking to maneuver their way up the ladder with misplaced convictions and the commotion on Morlana One is the perfect place to start the climb.

Rogue One and its subsequent tie-in novels and novelizations didn’t provide a lot of information about who Cassian Andor was outside of being six years old when the Empire first impacted his life and a steadfast and morally dubious member of the rebellion. Andor wastes no time getting right into vital pieces of information about who he is and what his story might look like as the series unfurls. Cassian is on Morlana One looking for his sister, and a lead has delivered him to the doorsteps of a brothel. Unfortunately, outside of knowing that a Kenari woman previously worked at the establishment, the lead goes cold within a matter of moments. But not before drawing the attention of the drunken goons who think that just because Cassian’s scrappy, he will be an easy target to pick on.

After committing a little involuntary manslaughter—and voluntary—Cassian makes a hasty retreat back to his home planet of Ferrix, where he has to come up with a cover story to explain his absence and his busted face and hand. But Ferrix hasn’t always been his home. In a flashback, Andor reveals that as a child, his sister affectionately called him Kassa (Antonio Viña), which may have actually been his birth name. The series pointedly chooses not to translate the Kenari language into Basic, leaving audiences to infer from body language and inflection what the children are speaking about. Kassa and his sister, along with an entire community of children have been seemingly left behind to fend for themselves. Their small village appears to be thriving, as much as a child-run community can thrive, but the careful balance is quickly upset when they watch a starship crash-land in the distance.

As if having a too-eager inspector, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) trying to track him down wasn’t bad enough, Cassian seems to have worn out his welcome with most of the people he considers friends and allies on Ferrix. After stressing out his droid companion B2EMO by asking him to lie for him, he gets shook down for money he owes, convinces his friend Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) to lie for him, and gets his ship access revoked by Pegla (Kiernan O’Brien). Even Bix (Adria Arjona) seems less than thrilled with him when he turns up at her shop looking to smuggle out an NS-9 Starpath Unit he’s managed to pinch at some point during his exploits. Andor doesn’t fully explain the little operation that Bix, Cassian, and several other residents of Ferrix have going on, but it does make clear that Bix’s new boyfriend Timm (James McArdle) doesn’t like Cassian and has no idea that his partner is smuggling goods off-world.

Andor ends on a flashback, as Kassa and the older children grab their weapons and set out to investigate the crash site. He looks back at his sister, presumably one last time, before heading into the jungle as the credits roll. Not only do these flashbacks showcase an inciting incident that left a lasting impression on Cassian, but they also set up the potential to introduce his sister down the line and examine these final moments through her eyes. Wherever she is, she has to be feeling some kind of way about whatever went down on Kenari that separated her from her brother. The story there is ripe with potential angst and heartbreak.

While the premiere plays it close to the chest, the tone and aesthetic of Andor allude to the fact that this series has the potential to become one of the most nuanced, insightful, and smartest Star Wars series to date. It builds on what we already knew about Cassian in Rogue One in such unexpected, yet somewhat expected ways. Though the slowburn nature of the plot may not be for everyone, especially those who expect characters to go charging into a firefight in every episode, Andor fully flips the script and approaches the story with a focus on character and expansive worldbuilding. Outside of the Original Trilogy, which had to carry the burden of creating an entire galaxy, Andor is the first series that has made huge strides in fleshing out the world it exists within. Every character has a name, even those not yet seen; every location is flush with names and spaces, and it really shows the dedication of the writers to create a fully-actualized story.

Andor is a refreshing venture back to the early days of a rebellion. It’s quiet and uneasy because rebellions are not born in a day. They are slow-moving fires that burn quietly, lighting kindling along the way, and giving birth to a forest fire of potential. That’s what Andor is. The flame has been lit and now Cassian will be pushed towards the realization that one man, one woman, one person, can take on an empire.

Rating: A+

The first three episodes of Andor are currently streaming on Disney+.