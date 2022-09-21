The second episode of Andor begins a short time after the final moments of the premiere, as a young Kassa (Antonio Viña) sets out with his Kenari peers to locate the crash site. Along the way, they pass a massive abandoned mining site, which completely dwarfs Kassa in size and scope—alluding to, perhaps, whatever befell the adults of Kenari. The flashback gives way to nightfall on Ferrix, which sees Cassian (Diego Luna) stealthily make his way through the backstreets of the town, while the rest of the cast of characters clocks out of work and closes up shop.

Bix (Adria Arjona) returns from her serendipitous errands, but not without drawing suspicion from Timm (James McArdle), who clearly thinks that she and Cassian are up to no good. Bix tries to waylay his questioning by suggesting they go out the following night, before leaving the shop for the evening. Timm waits until after she leaves to investigate what was on the computer and is surprised to learn that Cassian Andor—at least a Kenari man—is wanted for questioning by the Pre-Mor Authority.

Unaware that he is a wanted man, Cassian heads home to see his mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) who has waited up for him alongside a fretful B2EMO to tell him that the Pre-Mor Authority is looking for a Kenari man. Through a short exchange of dialogue, it is revealed that they’ve attempted to carefully conceal the fact that he is from Kenari—falsifying documents to indicate that he was born on Fest instead. They’ve been careful, but clearly not careful enough. Maarva’s told family members about his place of origin, and she indicates that he’s likely revealed this information to the women he’s been with. It’s only a matter of time before someone puts two and two together. They just aren’t expecting that time to come so quickly.

Cassian meets up with Bix in a cantina to discuss what he has done to draw the attention of the Pre-Mor Authority, but neither of them realizes that Timm is watching their rendezvous from afar. While nothing happens, their familiarity with each other is enough to drive him to report Cassian to the Pre-Mor Authority and rat him out. It’s not entirely clear if Cassian and Bix have a past romantic history, but Bee did include her in the list of “Cassian’s woman” when Maarva was scolding him, so perhaps Timm’s jealousy isn’t entirely unfounded. Later on, Bix shows up at Timm’s house to sleep with him, likely to smooth over the weird vibes that her “errand” to talk with the buyer sparked.

Despite being told not to move forward with investigating the guards’ deaths, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) pushes onwards with tracking down Cassian, while his boss is absent and meeting with Imperial Officers off-world. Once Timm’s tip arrives, Karn gets pulled into the group of twelve troops destined for Ferrix, and he’s practically frothing at the mouth with the opportunity to get his hands on duty and prove himself worthy. With a little goading about the surrounding complacency, he’s entirely convinced that he’s going to strike out big with this little exercise in rigorous adherence.

In a brief scene before another flashback to his childhood, it’s made clear that Cassian recognizes the gravity of his actions and how their consequences are going to lead him to leave behind more people he cares about. On Kenari, the children make their way to the crash site, weapons in hand, as the eldest girl (Malini Raman-Middleton) ventures down to the vessel to investigate. There are two seemingly dead men strewn out, lulling them into a false sense of security. In a later flashback, one of the men awakens from their stupor, shooting the oldest Kenari girl with a blaster before being taken down by the children and their blow darts.

As a new day dawns on Ferrix, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) makes his first appearance as the shadowy buyer that Bix has arranged for Cassian to meet. His arrival causes new problems for Bix who has to lie to Timm over a cup of caf about why she needs him to open the yard for him. As Cassian attempts to get passage out to where he’s meeting up with Luthen, he realizes that everyone is on high alert about this Kenari man, except for Xanwan (Zubin Varla) who doesn’t really care, all he cares about is how many credits he can pull from Cassian for a quick and discrete trip.

The second episode of Andor winds down as Luthen gets to experience the joys of public transportation, and that one weird guy that always wants to chit-chat and overshare. But in this world, that kind of conversation can be dangerous—you never know who is working for the Empire. In these first two episodes of the series, Cassian does a lot of walking, and they make the absolute most of the final shot of him walking straight towards the camera like a man with a purpose.

Disney was smart to release the first trio of Andor episodes together. With Tony Gilroy penning the scripts and Toby Haynes directing all three episodes, this trio of days spent with Cassian feels like one singular contained story. These threads will follow through into next week’s episode, before being fully set loose like an out-of-control pulley system.

Rating: A+

The first three episodes of Andor are currently streaming on Disney+.