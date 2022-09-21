With the third episode, Andor prepares to take audiences in a new direction next week, while delivering one of the most breathtaking and nail-biting fight sequences and employing rich development for each of its main players. But before returning us to Ferrix where tensions are building, Tony Gilroy instead presents five minutes of near-silence on Kenari as a young Kassa (Antonio Viña) explores the crash site.

The way in which the series presents Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) childhood is really compelling because these flashback sequences aren’t superfluous or filler—each aspect of the story, and even the visual stylings of Toby Haynes’ directing perfectly informs the present storyline. As Kassa discovers his reflection (for perhaps the first time) the story shifts briefly to Ferrix as Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), before jumping back to the past to usher Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem Andor (Gary Beadle) into Kassa’s life. They’re scavengers looking for a quick haul before the Imperial frigate arrives to investigate the crash and their impending arrival bleeds into the present as Cassian looks for a way off Ferrix before the “Corpers” make good on tracking him down.

While it is abundantly clear that Cassian loves Maarva as his mother, Andor also doesn’t shy away from showcasing the dubious nature of how he came to be Maarva and Clem’s son. When the couple tries to explain to him that the Empire will be arriving on Kenari soon, they realize he doesn’t speak Basic, and—instead of finding some way to get him off the ship—Maarva decides the best course of action is to sedate Kassa and take him with them. Clem does protest, pointing out that this course of action will effectively cut him off from his home, but Maarva genuinely believes they are saving his life. Cassian may have grown up in a seemingly loving environment, one where he has grown up and even built friendships, the fact that the series begins with his desperate search for his sister—a journey to find a connection that was stolen from him—really underscores that dynamic. Logically what Maarva did was right (we know the Empire has no qualms with killing children) but she did ultimately steal a child from his home.

Back on Ferrix, the Corpers arrive at Maarva’s door with an arrest warrant for Cassian, who is on the other side of town waiting to meet Luthen in an abandoned warehouse. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his fellow goons seem thrilled with the prospect of roughhousing an older woman in hot pursuit of an alleged criminal, and the thrill of the chase only becomes more apparent when Cassian accidentally reveals his location by comming B2EMO to ask the droid to tell Maarva he’s sorry.

The Empire’s presence on Ferrix does not go unnoticed. From the laborers working out in the shipyard, like Cassian’s friend Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), to the regular everyday pedestrians passing by Bix (Adria Arjona) and Timm’s (James McArdle) shop, tensions start to rise and anxiety starts to boil. With their arrival, Bix quickly realizes that someone had to have ratted Cassian out—especially since so few people knew about his childhood—and when Timm says the wrong thing, she realizes it was her own romantic paramour who ratted out the man she clearly cares deeply for.

At the warehouse, and completely unaware of just how much danger he is in, Cassian meets with Luthen to sell him the NS-9 Starpath Unit, and he delivers the brilliant little monologue about how he snuck into the Empire unseen—because they’re not looking at people who look like him. But their meeting isn’t exactly what Cassian was bargaining for. Luthen didn’t just come to Ferrix in search of the Starpath, he came looking for Cassian. Naturally, this sets Cassian on edge. He knows the Empire knows about him, and Luthen looks awfully suspicious knowing what Cassian’s track record consists of and the fact that his father was hung. But they don’t have a lot of time to get into why Luthen knows who he is, and with the Corpers surrounding the warehouse, Cassian has to make the quick decision to go with Luthen and join what we know to be the early days of the Rebellion. But before they are able to escape the warehouse, Cassian and Luthen get caught up in a jaw-dropping battle with the Corpers that sees the entire pulley system in the rafters of the warehouse come crashing down like a horror movie. Luthen manages to escape unscathed, but Cassian does take a grazing blaster shot to the arm and gets whipped around by a high-flying chain.

Throughout the first three episodes, Gilroy’s script really astutely unpacks social pressures, the geopolitical environment, and the dichotomy between the Empire and the common person, and the third episode really ingeniously explores how the people of Ferrix stand united, even when they don’t know who the Empire is targeting. As Syril and his foolhardy compatriots march through the streets in pursuit of Cassian, the people of Ferrix start to bang on any available piece of metal as they close up shop. The single chime becomes a duo, becomes a chorus of repetitive auditory detritus that not only alerts Cassian to danger but also deeply unsettles the Imperial forces. They may be searching for one man, but the people of Ferrix are showing their collective identity.

This—as Maarva explains it to an unnerved Corper—is the sound of a reckoning. And it isn’t until the near-constant sound that has been the underlying soundtrack for most of the episode suddenly stops, leaving nothing but wind to whistle through the barren streets, that the real anxiety builds. Strong auditory storytelling like this is an art form that has largely been lost in modern filmmaking, but the way Gilroy employs it in juxtaposition to the near-silence of the first five minutes is spectacular storytelling. Andor isn’t just a treat for the eyes and the brain, it’s a treat to the ears on multiple levels.

There are a lot of complex moving parts in the episode—almost like a pulley system causing a chain reaction After fleeing from the warehouse, Cassian and Luthen make their way into the heart of Ferrix, where they run into Syril where he has holed up in a building waiting to get the jump on Cassian. Despite Luthen’s prompting to kill Syril, Cassian chooses to get information out of him before leaving him hog-tied on the floor. Ultimately keeping Syril alive does benefit their escape plan. As the Corpers free Syril, the duo stage a two-part escape route that involves a decoy and a fast-paced speeder ride. Luckily Cassian’s friends are also actively trying to waylay the Corpers, including Brasso who rigged up the Imperial cruiser to cause the pilot to wreck it at take-off. But the luck of the episode runs out for Bix and Timm. In the haste to get to Cassian, Bix finds herself captured by a handful of power-hungry corpers who knocked her out, chained her up, and killed Timm while he was trying to save her.

It will be interesting to see if Bix’s grief is given room to be explored. While she was clearly upset with Timm for ratting out Cassian, she was also in a relationship with Timm—there were romantic feelings involved there. His death is just another situation tangentially caused by Cassian, and his relationship with Bix seems to be fraught with best-laid plans. There are layers to Timm’s deceit and death, just as there are layers to Timm’s short-lived revelation that he got Bix caught in the crosshairs of his petty attempt to get rid of Cassian. Actions have very real, very tragic consequences in this tumultuous world.

Syril seems to be in a state of shock after Cassian’s escape. Is it the gravity of the situation? The realization that the mission he was explicitly asked not to push for has failed? That there is blood on his hands because of this errant pursuit? Outside of being a desperate tryhard looking for relevance within an abusive power structure, we haven’t really had an opportunity to explore who Syril is as a character. If Star Wars storytelling has taught audiences anything, a failed mission is grounds for a near-fatal obsession. Will he pursue Cassian across the galaxy now or find someone new to terrorize? So many questions left unanswered—yet.

As the episode comes to a close, Cassian and Luthen escape on the latter’s ship, and Gilroy takes this opportunity to contrast their departure with a flashback to Kassa’s unwilling departure from Kenari. At neither of these junctures in Cassian’s life did he have a choice—staying would have resulted in his death and, even though he agreed to leave with Luthen, he wasn’t left with much of a choice. The way these two moments in his life are paralleled seems to pinpoint two moments that harkened periods of loss of place and self for Cassian.

With its three-episode premiere, Andor has shaken the very bedrock of Disney+ storytelling. It is a clear testament to what the franchise can do if it gives the keys to the kingdom to storytellers committed to telling good stories and not just the stories they think audiences want to see. It takes risks and engages on such a deeply intelligent level—something that hasn’t been seen to this extent since The Last Jedi. Star Wars is a world rife with potential and Tony Gilroy has seen it for its true potential. Andor is a reckoning, some might say — one that hopefully sets a precedent to shoot for the stars.

Rating: A+

The first three episodes of Andor are currently streaming on Disney+.