Following the three-episode series premiere, Andor jettisons off in an entirely new—and welcome—direction as director Susanna White and writer Dan Gilroy take the reins to explore tension-filled double-lives on Coruscant and rebellious spirits on Aldhani.

At the end of “Reckoning” last week, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) set off to unknown points in search of somewhere Cassian’s unique skill sets would benefit the burgeoning cause — it leads them to Aldhani, where Luthen has been working with a small group of rebels to take action against a local Imperial garrison.

In order to fit in with the group of rebels, Cassian shaves off his beard, softening his life-worn appearance, and dons a fake persona as a mercenary for hire that Luthen has roped into the cause. He chooses the name Clem which was his father’s name—as revealed by the brief mention in the previous episode. Through Cassian and Luthen’s conversation, we also learn that Cassian went to war when he was sixteen—straight out of prison and into the mud—though his bravado about survivor’s guilt is cut short when Luthen reveals that he knows he didn’t see action. He was a cook who ran as soon as the battle arrived. This revelation is an intriguing one, considering Cassian claims to have never been locked up in Rogue One, and he’s far from a coward. But who can blame a teenager for running away from a battle manipulated by an authoritarian regime to pit neighbor against neighbor.

Rogue One isn’t too far removed from the conversation at all in this episode. As Luthen attempts to convince Cassian to join his risky mission on Aldhani, he goads him into accepting with an expensive kyber crystal and a push to give everything all at once when he dies for the cause, rather than carving off little pieces of himself along the way. It’s painful foreshadowing that sets the stages for an outcome we all know about. Cassian will give his life to the cause, and we get a front-row seat to the events that lead up to a selfish man doing the selfless thing.

Once Cassian—or rather Clem—is left with Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), Luthen reveals his own double-life to viewers as he ventures back to Coruscant, where he lives life as the poncey, well-dressed, purveyor of ancient artifacts in a finely decorated gallery. There’s a ceremonial aspect to his adornment; Luthen sheds his drab rough-and-tumble rebellious layers and replaces them with rich, vibrant colors made from fine fabrics. He even alters his appearance by wearing a wig, which completely changes how he carries himself. It’s a fascinating glimpse into the duplicity that is forced upon agents working against the Empire’s regime. In the same way that Cassian can slip past enemy lines because no one is looking for someone like him, Luthen has found a way to blend in with the influential people who can help him tear down the Empire. Including the politician Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) who arrives at his gallery in search of a special gift for her husband’s Day of Days.

On the surface, the first part of their interaction seems entirely normal. They exchange pleasantries and mull over the perfect gift for her husband as his assistant Kieya Marki (Elizabeth Dulau) distracts her government-issued security from prying into the conversation that takes place just out of earshot. Luthen’s gallery is not just a gallery of artifacts, it’s a gallery of intrigue. Luthen is worried about bankrolling their current strikes against the Empire, and Mon Mothma is worried about banks with a constant loop of new faces and security trailing her that she didn’t hire. Their conversation is skillfully crafted around loud chatter about artifacts and options to return unwanted gifts. It’s a masterclass of subterfuge and layered storytelling.

Unfortunately, it’s not just political volatility that Mon Mothma has to be on guard for. Even at home, she is not truly safe or at ease. After finding the perfect gift for her husband Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie), she returns home and learns that he has sprung an unexpected dinner with her political adversaries and rivals, and he is remorseless when she expresses her annoyance. Their marriage, like most marriages in Star Wars, certainly doesn’t seem like a pleasant one, and it leaves questions about why they were married and remain married when they so clearly loathe one another. Was it a politically advantageous marriage? Surely these questions will be answered as the series takes its time with exploring each of its central characters.

Elsewhere, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is facing the consequences of his actions. After the disastrous manhunt on Ferrix, Syril and his commanding officers are brought before a superior and relieved of their duty. Rather than keeping Pre-Mor off the Empire’s radar by keeping their heads down—like his superior had wanted him to—Syril effectively painted a target on their backs and led to rack, ruin, and death just to feel self-important and in control of something in his life. With his tail between his legs he heads home to his mother Bedy (Kathryn Hunter) who is both thrilled and furious about his return home. Syril’s love for authoritarian regimes and blind willingness to follow are certainly not admirable traits, but it’s clear that Andor is wanting its audience to question their feelings about him. He has a mother, he has a home, he’s more than just his overly tailored uniform and hunger for any proximity to power. Just as Luthen adds layers to fit in and Cassian shaves to shed his skin, Syril has his own flaws and layers, and ultimately everyone is looking for a way to survive the inevitable.

But Syril isn’t the only over-eager minion of the Empire. The fourth episode of Andor introduces audiences to Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), an Imperial officer who, while adamant that she isn’t looking for upward mobility in her career, is clearly angling to be seen as a real force within her ranks. While investigating what happened on Ferrix, in an attempt to further her own career station, she is met with reluctance, resistance, and strict compliance. While the Empire condemned Pre-Mor for their overreaction to inaction, within Dedra’s world at the Imperial Security Bureau there are others that want to suppress information and keep a low profile as they dole out the orders of the Empire. Dedra and Syril are both two sides of the same coin.

On Aldhani, Cassian and Vel make it to camp without much incident (after being nearly discovered by TIE Fighters) and Cassian is welcomed to the group as Clem with annoyance, distrust, and general brisk bitterness. It’s not as though Vel had much of a choice about bringing him into the fold, and while she tries to feign like his arrival was her idea, her frustration is evident and palpable.

The rag-tag team includes Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), and Cinta Kaz (Varda Sethu) who try to talk Vel out of bringing someone in at the eleventh hour, when so much of their mission is about precision and careful planning. Cassian, however, is sure of his skills as a mercenary and rises to meet the challenges they throw at him—including learning Aldhani as quickly as possible to fit in during the mission.

Aldhani is a fascinating place to be transformed into an Imperial stronghold, but Vel explains early on that it’s close to nowhere and at the center of everything, which makes it ideal for use as a cargo hub. Unlike other shows that have only glanced over the direct impact of the Empire on everyday people and their homeworlds, Andor hasn’t shied away from showcasing how people suffer under totalitarian regimes that strip away the individuality of planets in favor of exploiting them and their residents. Like Kenari, Aldhani has been forever altered by the greed of the Empire.

The episode comes to a close on the eve of their attack, as Vel and her little group of rebels prepare to strike at the garrison when they’re weak and distracted. But there is no guarantee if this ploy will succeed, or if Cassian will be facing the deaths of new allies next week.

Rating: A+

The first four episodes of Andor are currently streaming on Disney+.

