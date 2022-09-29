Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.

In the fourth episode of Andor, the narrative slowed down to gradually reveal the stakes underpinning the story and continue building out its world like the series hasn’t done in a long while. While the previous episode had ended with a daring escape from Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), this one was all about the quiet peril of planning a new mission. From the opening scene where the two frankly discuss what comes next to the many moments of tension felt throughout, the show continued to be refreshing in how it transcended the typical trappings that have often troubled Star Wars.

Each scene in the episode showed just how all-seeing the forces of evil are and how, in standing against it, fear is an all-consuming force. As opposed to big moments of action, we witnessed hushed conversations in back rooms, the terrifying roar of Tie Fighters flying overhead, a growing fear of Cassian (AKA Clem) being a liability to his new group, and further consolidation of power that expanded Imperial reach. It established that the Empire's true terror stems not just from the bumbling corporate wannabe soldiers we saw in the last episode, but from the power that operates behind them. While they certainly are dangerous when drunk on their proximity to power, those behind the curtain are what represent the real threat.

Even as the way the episode centered on the bureaucracy of the Empire with all its banality may have lost some people, this was all precisely the point. The occupation and destruction of the galaxy, while devastating, is something that proceeds with a cold mundanity. It is all just business as usual no matter the consequences for those caught up in their wake. Mostly taking place on the isolated Aldhani, which is also the title of the episode, we get the background of how the planet was taken over and the people forced into hiding as the Empire wanted an outpost in their continued expansion. Even the mission being organized, the theft of the quarterly payroll for an entire Imperial sector, is grounded in a way that feels both quietly authentic and terrifying the more we see the toll it takes on all the characters. They are all tired, tense, and terrified while still being grimly determined to see it through to the end.

This was also felt in the introductory scene of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), who visits Luthen at his glorified gallery gift shop on Coruscant. She is there under the pretense of getting a present for her husband, though is actually seeking to discuss challenges facing funding for the Rebellion. Both must carry on the act while her driver watches on before slipping into a back room where they can openly speak — though only for a couple of minutes, as any longer would raise suspicion. The way both their faces fall as the weight of the risk they’re taking on takes hold tells us all we need to know. We hear the fear in their voices as they discuss how they are each being watched and disagree on whether they should bring someone new into the fold. They don’t have the time to fully resolve their dispute, but it is clear that they are going to need to make some changes if they want to continue to operate as they have been. Everything they’ve been working for comes down to what it is that they will do next.

As they go back outside, each puts on their respective masks once more and pretends to just be discussing the gift they selected. However, Luthen gives her one final message by saying, “it’s a daring choice, but I trust you’ll have the courage to turn back if it should be a bit much.” The scene passes quickly, yet it is essential to understanding what the episode is going for. The act of rebellion is not a non-stop thrill ride or bursting with action. Instead, it is built around the small moments of subterfuge that still carry immense risk. All it would take is one slip-up or mistake to bring everything crashing down. That they continue on is what makes it all so engaging as we witness how they are willing to lay everything on the line just for a brief conversation that could maybe, just maybe, lead to some sort of change.

In a later scene, this is further crystallized when we see Mon Mothma object to the inclusion of guests at a dinner her husband is throwing. She grows angry at how he just thinks they will be good fun when she knows they have recently cut off shipping lanes which will lead to people starving. When she leaves, her petulant husband shouts after her, “Must everything be boring and sad?” It is a childish response, but it also ends up being a particularly apt descriptor of the show itself. More often than not, evil and the fight against it can be just as dull as it is deadly.

The way the story grapples with this idea makes for a more patient episode that also hints at an even more painful path ahead. A final planning scene establishes that the mission to steal the payroll will take place in three days and there is the undeniable feeling that this small team won’t all survive. The way all of them are skeptical of Cassian betrays their greater fear that he could compromise the already dangerous undertaking. Even though it may seem like it is all a lot of setup and little payoff, these smaller character moments are crucial to understanding the context of the mission as well as the stakes facing all of them. Andor Episode 4 takes a more subtle approach that, while abundantly slow, speaks volumes about what rebellion really requires. Even when fighting a just fight, there is no conventional heroism to the experience as fear informs every nervous exchange and meticulous moment of planning. All the work they’ve done and the sacrifices they’ve made could be dashed in a moment. The way the episode sits with this suffocating state of apprehension is what creates a true portrait of both the power the Empire holds and the people courageous enough to still do something about it.