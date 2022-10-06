Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor depicts the beginning of the Rebellion by showing the small, divided factions that defy the Empire before they unite into the Rebel Alliance that fans know so well. In Episode 4, "Aldhani," Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) joins a Rebel group on Aldhani led by Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay). Sartha attempts to refuse his help, but Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) insists that an extra set of hands will help to ensure success.

The mission is to steal the sector's Galactic Empire payroll, but the odds are against the small band of Rebels. The team consists of Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), a skeptical soldier seeking revenge, Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), the passionate idealist of the group, Taramyn Barcona (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr), who serves as the team's strategist, Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), seemingly the medic among other things, and Gorn (Sule Rimi) an Imperial lieutenant turned Rebellion spy. Until Cassian (under the name "Clem") joins, the group works together well, but the addition of a new member brings out the team's issues. As they face a near-impossible task, mistrust in each other (especially Cassian) threatens to tear the team apart.

Every Member of the Team Has Their Own Reasons for Rebellion

Image via Disney+

The truth is every member is on Aldhani — and part of the subsequent mission — for their own reasons. While that isn't necessarily bad, working together would be easier if they had more in common than just a shared goal. Episode 5, "The Axe Forgets" explores the dynamic between these teammates further, showing the cracks that have formed. Nemik explains to Cassian his passion for the fight against the oppression of the Empire. Meanwhile, Skeen laughs at the young Rebel and teases him for his manifesto and ideals. From Nemik's reaction, it is clear that this is not the first time Skeen has made fun of his teammate's beliefs. Afterward, Skeen admits to barely trusting Nemik, to say nothing about Clem. Skeen joined the Rebels for personal revenge on the Empire after they killed his brother. But it seems as if Nemik's reasons may be less personal. He isn't there to settle a grudge against the Empire (although Skeen's grudge is an understandable one), Nemik is a revolutionary as well as a Rebel. He talks about freedom and things the Empire has forced the galaxy to forget. Though the two goals are not mutually exclusive, the men's inability to see things the same way makes it more difficult for them to get along, which hurts the mission.

Skeen and Nemik get the most time to explain their reasons for being there, but the rest of the team has their own reason as well. Gorn is said to have "lost his taste for the Empire" after falling in love with a local woman, losing a promotion because of it, and then losing the woman. The backstories of the others are not explored in much detail, but Sartha says "everyone has their own rebellion," meaning that everyone has their reasons and the rest of the Rebels on the team are no exception.

The Team's Problem with Clem

Image via Disney+

The addition of Cassian (or Clem) to the team is what brings out the issues among them. Sartha didn't want Clem to begin with, but Rael convinced her to include him. Since the rest of the group doesn't seem to know about Rael, Sartha claimed the idea was her own, begrudgingly supporting Clem's presence. But since then, the team has been questioning her decision about Clem repeatedly. Sartha mostly ignores the jabs at her authority, but it does create problems for the group. Throughout Episode 5, Clem's suggestions are met with defensiveness from the Rebels. When Clem says Skeen and Taramyn should switch places in their marching formation, Taramyn basically tells him to worry about himself, but Sartha wants to hear him out. Clem explains that they want their guns on the outside, and as Taramyn is left-handed, his being on the other side would make more sense. The two Rebels begrudgingly switch sides, but they are unhappy being corrected by the new guy.

It all comes to a head as they make their way toward the mission. Skeen, who is still unsatisfied with Clem's lack of answers regarding his reason for participation, confronts Clem by holding a knife to his throat. This is when the team discovers the blue kyber given to Cassian by Rael as payment for his help. Cassian admits to being paid to help them, much to the anger of the others. They want a teammate who is as committed as them, not one who can be bought. The conflict is interrupted by an Imperial ship, forcing the team to deal with it all later. That night, Sartha tries to force Clem and Skeen to make up by having Skeen fully explain why he joined the Rebellion. He tells the story of his brother and Cassian expresses sympathy, but they don't become friends instantly. The underlying issue is still there, just patched up for the moment — and now Taramyn demands Clem promise to follow the plan. Despite his honesty, the team trusts Cassian less than before.

Mistrust is only one of the problems faced by these Rebels. As Cassian spends time with them, it becomes evident that the plan is not as thorough as one could hope. Sartha and Taramyn call Cassian aside to ask about calibrating the weight of their escape ship. At first, Cassian thinks they are testing him, but it becomes clear that they don't actually know what they are doing. Cassian explains the load clutch to them and then insists on driving himself as "it's [his] ass on the line." While this specific problem is resolved with Cassian's knowledge, Cassian raises the question: What would they have done without him? Sartha insists they would have figured it out, though it would have gotten messy.

This exchange proves there are holes in the Rebels' plan. The Aldhani mission is already a high-risk operation, and without every little detail mapped out to perfection it is inevitably going to fall apart — and if or maybe even when that happens, the larger issue of mistrust will rear its ugly head. The teammates will end up at each other's throats at the first sign of trouble, blaming others (most likely Cassian), and when impulsive steps must be taken to right things, they will struggle to work together. Unless the Rebels learn to trust each other, their mission is destined to fail.

Andor premieres new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney+.