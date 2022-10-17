Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.Diego Luna’s performance in Andor is a different type of protagonist than the ones we’ve seen before in the Star Wars franchise. While the saga has had its fair share of both grizzled old men and young dreamers, Cassian has the youth of Luke Skywalker and the cynicism of Han Solo. Despite the fact that this is Cassian’s origin story, he’s already been burdened by his experiences, Cassian watched a massacre on his homeworld when he was young, and he’s lived under the iron fist of the Galactic Empire for nearly his entire life.

It’s refreshing to see a hero who isn’t constantly delivering one-liners or spouting out inspirational speeches. However, Andor has shown that it’s not going to stick with a brooding lead character for too long. Cassian gets his first taste of heroism in “The Eye” when he helps Vel Sartha’s (Faye Marsay) team infiltrate the Imperial garrison on Aldhani. During Cassian’s escape, the sensitive young rebel Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther) is critically injured as they flee from TIE Fighters.

Despite Cassian’s best efforts, the medical expert Dr. Quadpaw (Aidan Cook) is unable to save Nemik’s life. Following the devastating loss, Cassian makes the instinctive decision to gun down Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) when he suggests betraying the rest of the group. Cassian’s experiences with these two characters show how he grows in maturity, and begins to turn into the selfless hero we see in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Cassian Knows That Causes Get You Killed

Image via Disney+

Cassian’s skepticism about committing himself to causes is justified. Andor has given us brief glimpses of his traumatic childhood and shown that he has never found a community that is willing to support him. Cassian was separated from the children he grew up with on Kenari, and forced to live under a different name with Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Clem (Gary Beadle).

We also see the consequences that Cassian faces when he puts his faith in others. He knows that Clem was killed for speaking out against the Empire, and Cassian is forced to hide the fact that Kenari is his homeworld to protect his identity. After sharing a moment with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), her jealous boyfriend Timm Karlo (James McArdle) betrays him to the Pre-Mor officers. Not even those within Cassian’s close circle of allies can be trusted.

It’s important to show why Cassian has been so distasteful of committing himself to a larger cause. He’s deeply traumatized, and his experiences on Mimban made him deeply cynical of the Rebel Alliance's effectiveness. Initially, he has no reason to trust Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard). Financial compensation is the only thing he needs.

RELATED: 'Andor' Deep Dives Into the Role of Mercenaries in the Rebellion​​​​​​​

Nemik’s Inspiration

Image via Disney Plus

Cassian is treated like an outsider as soon as he joins the Aldhani team. The rebels are skeptical about adding a new member to their group shortly before the pivotal mission, and they’re not happy about accepting a paid mercenary into their ranks when they’ve all risked their lives fighting the Empire. Nemik is the only member of the team that sparks a conversation with Cassian. Even though Cassian isn’t particularly social, it’s clear that he enjoys having an ally.

However, Nemik provides Cassian with something he’s never had before: hope. Even though Nemik is in a horrible situation, he genuinely believes in a future where the Empire will crumble, and a better society will form. Cassian realizes that Nemik isn’t as naive as he thought, and may have wisdom beyond his years. Nemik risks being made fun of when he chooses to share his manifesto with Cassian.

Cassian’s loyalty to Nemik shows him at his most compassionate. At the end of “The Eye,” he’s willing to risk endangering his reward in order to save Nemik’s life. Maybe Cassian isn’t ready to believe in a rebellion, but it’s enough for him to believe in one person. Cassian’s silent mourning indicates that he won’t let Nemik’s death be in vain.

The Encounter With Skeen

Image via Disney+

If Nemik is an example of who Cassian wants to become, he also sees a dark shadow of who he could be if he retained his selfishness. After narrowly escaping with their lives, Cassian is shocked to hear Skeen suggest that they betray the rest of the group. Suddenly, Cassian has to call into question everything that he’s heard. Was Skeen lying about his brother?

This moment could’ve been handled in two different ways. Cassian could see Skeen as another example of the corrupting nature of greed. Instead, it inspires a righteous anger within him. Cassian realizes that if he continues on the path he was on of only serving himself, he could turn into a disenfranchised loner like Skeen. While he’s unafraid to shoot first, Cassian shows that he is actually holding himself to a higher ethical standard.

Cassian respects honor. It’s why he was drawn to the rebel movement on Mimban in the first place, and it’s why he was willing to spare Syril Karn’s (Kyle Soller) life instead of shooting him through the skull. Andor is set to tell a three-season arc, and presumably, Cassian will still hold on to the qualities of a rogue in order to give the rest of the series somewhere to go. However, his experiences in “The Eye” indicate that Cassian has exposed him to a newfound commitment to seeing the Empire pay for what they’ve done.