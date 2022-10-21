Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Andor.

For several episodes, Andor has discussed the many reasons people want to rebel against the Empire, from personal grievances to idealistic dreams of the future. But there are just as many reasons someone may choose not to oppose the Empire. When the rebel group on Aldhani discovers that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is a mercenary, they are appalled by his lack of interest in the Rebellion. But it's not that Cassian likes the Empire, far from it. He just isn't ready to join an all-out war.

In recent episodes, the audience has gotten used to Cassian being called "Clem" by Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and her team of rebels. But before Cassian used it as an alias, the name belonged to Clem Andor (Gary Beadle). The real Clem is the husband of Maarva (Fiona Shaw). The two worked as scavengers, following battles during the Clone Wars to gather and sell parts from the wreckage. On one such mission, the pair found Kassa (Antonio Viña), who they believed to be alone. They took him along and adopted him as their son, giving him the name Cassian Andor. They move to Ferrix, where Cassian and Maarva still live at the beginning of the series. By that time, Clem is no longer around.

Despite dying before the events of the main story, Clem's life has a significant impact on the show through Cassian and Maarva. The loss of a beloved husband and father drives them even years later, as Cassian and Maarva navigate a galaxy riddled with the Empire's control.

Related: 'Andor' Using Real Locations Makes the Show's Direction More Dynamic

How Does Clem's Death Affect Cassian's View of Rebellion?

Image via Disney+

Clem's death has haunted Cassian. That much is clear by Cassian's choice to go by his adoptive father's name, which realistically could be tied back to him now that Cassian is wanted on Ferrix. Now that the Aldhani rebels' chapter seems to have closed, it shouldn't be a problem — but Clem's death is only becoming more important.

Episode 7, "Announcement," finally reveals how Clem died. 13 years prior, Cassian was with Clem, watching stormtroopers march through the streets of Ferrix. Clem assured Cassian that the stormtroopers wouldn't be around long, saying they were only there to "raise their silly flag." Some citizens follow behind the troopers, throwing rocks at them, and Clem attempts to calm the angry people. Seemingly, he wants Ferrix to remain largely unnoticed by the Empire, but that is not destined to be. The Imperial officer in charge orders the stormtroopers to turn back and face the angry citizens, and Clem is stuck in the middle. Whether he was shot there or merely captured is unclear, but the encounter ended with Clem's body hanging in the town square. Clem did nothing wrong, even by Imperial standards, but he is killed all the same. The Empire's injustice in killing Clem sends Cassian and Maarva in different directions.

Maarva's Reaction to Clem's Death

Image via Disney+

In Episode 7, back in the present day, Maarva admits that she has avoided the town square since Clem's death. Of course, she blames the Empire for the death of her husband. And like so many rebels, her loss has made her resent the Empire. But Maarva hasn't taken action against them in that time, but she wants to. The rebels' success on Aldhani has been broadcast throughout the galaxy. Though the Empire doesn't realize it yet, it gives hope to people like Maarva, who have hated the Empire for a long time. And according to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, "rebellions are built on hope."

Upon hearing the news of Aldhani, Maarva tells Cassian she'd walked through the town square for the first time since her husband's death, smiling all the while. She knows things will change and wants to be a part of it. Despite the delay, Clem is the reason Maarva is joining the Rebellion. She refuses to leave Ferrix with Cassian, who wants to find a safe place for them, because she is ready to do whatever she can to oppose the Empire in honor of Clem.

The Impact of Clem's Death on Cassian

Image via Disney+

Clem's death opens Cassian's eyes to the danger of standing up for others. He spends the years since protecting only himself, despite the Empire's vile actions. It's why he doesn't believe in the Rebellion. It's why he wants only to disappear. His home of Kenari may have been his first major loss, but Clem's death had a different impact on him. The truth is, Cassian didn't see the full destruction of Kenari, as Maarva and Clem shielded him from the truth. However, Cassian witnessed Clem's death and couldn't be shielded from it. He was also old enough to understand it. Because of that, Cassian had a more direct reaction to Clem's death. It taught Cassian the price of sticking his neck out. It taught him to keep his head down and look the other way from the turmoil caused by the Empire. Clem may have died trying to help others, but Cassian learned to do the opposite. This is something Cassian will be forced to unlearn before he can become the Cassian we know from Rogue One. He hates the Empire as much as anyone, but right now he fears the cost of fighting back.

Cassian's response to Clem's death makes logical sense, but it is a shock compared to his character in Rogue One. In the film, Cassian is a high-ranking member of the Rebellion. He is trusted with secret information and is the leader of the mission. In the end, he is willing to sacrifice his life for the cause. Clearly, Cassian has a long way to go before Rogue One, but perhaps Clem's death will help him get there. Maarva's determination to join the Rebellion, coupled with Clem's attempt to save the citizens from the repercussions of their actions, could help Cassian see that fighting is worth the risk. Clem's unfair death is one more valid reason Cassian has to hate the Empire, and that hatred could be the reason he will eventually join the cause he is currently running away from.