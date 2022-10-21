Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.Andor has refreshingly strayed away from including pointless cameos that do nothing more than provide fan service. However, that doesn’t mean the show can’t feature characters that we’ve seen before if they serve the purpose of the narrative. Given that this is a story about the origin of the Rebel Alliance, it makes sense that we’re seeing pivotal figures like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker).

Andor has done a great job thus far at showing a different side of the Galactic Empire. Imperial politics are a lot more complicated than simply having Darth Vader strangle any Imperial officer that bothers him. We’re getting to see how the Imperial Senate, the ISB, and corporate entities like the Pre-Mor Authority work in tandem with each other. “Announcement” features the return of one Star Wars character that has been part of the franchise since 1977.

Who is Colonel Yularen?

Wulff Yularen was originally a background character in Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope, and was played by Robert Clarke. Although Yularen was not a prominent character in the early “Legends” material, he became one of the major characters in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Tom Kane voiced a version of the character who becomes a close friend and ally to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter).

Yularen wasn’t identified until the Star Wars Customizable Card Game in the 1990s game names to some of the background figures in the original trilogy. Yularen was named as an Imperial Colonel, and was later included as an action figure by Hasbro in a 2007 playset of the Death Star briefing.

Given that Yularen perishes during the explosion of the Death Star in A New Hope, there wasn’t room to bring him back in an official capacity for any post-Return of the Jedi adventures. Outside of The Clone Wars and a brief appearance in Rebels, Yularen also appears in the canon novels Tarkin and Thrawn: Treason.

Yularen In The Clone Wars

The theatrical Star Wars: The Clone Wars film debuted a new version of Yularen who served as an Admiral within the Republic military. Although the Jedi Masters and Knights served as Generals to their clone battalions, the Republic also used military officials from various worlds to oversee Star Destroyers. Yularen was an accomplished serviceman from Coruscant, indicating that Palpatine already had his mind set on growing the future Imperial military.

Yularen is a diligent soldier, but he’s also a rigid follower of orders. Yularen frequently clashes with Anakin over his rule bending, but for the most part, their disagreements are in jest. Although Yularen is clearly a believer in the goals of the Republic Army, it’s not indicated in The Clone Wars that he has any fascist leanings. He actually shows compassion to a young Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as she learns about the banality of war. Although many Republic politicians and officers are disrespectful to the clone troopers, Yularen is kind to the men in his service. He sees anyone with proper training and experience as a friend, and forms a close bond with Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

We also know about Yularen's activities after Andor due to his brief appearance in an episode of Rebels. It's mentioned that Agent Kallus (David Oyelowo), the Imperial officer turned Rebel Alliance hero, was one of Yularen's "star pupils."

Cat and Mouse

A pivotal episode of The Clone Wars reveals an early moment between Anakin and Yularen. The first three seasons of The Clone Wars did not air in chronological order, so there were many episodes that take place in earlier stages of the timeline. The season 2 episode “Cat and Mouse” actually predates the events of The Clone Wars film, and Ahsoka has yet to become Anakin’s apprentice. In this episode, we see Anakin and Yularen fighting in the space battle over the planet Christophsis, the same planet seen during the opening of The Clone Wars film.

It’s during this battle that Yularen reveals to Anakin some pieces about his history. Prior to the beginning of the war, Yularen served in the navy during the Battle of Malastare Narrows. Although Yularen’s men were experienced, their fleet was nearly destroyed by the brilliant cyborg leader Admiral Trench (Dee Bradley Baker). Trench utilized experimental weaponry that took Yularen off-guard. Although a Jedi task force was able to come to their rescue, Yularen has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder ever since.

In “Cat and Mouse,” Trench returns to serve as a Serpartist Admiral. In order to elude his tracking missiles, Anakin and Yularen utilize a covert ship with a cloaking device. They emerge from the battle with a newfound mutual respect for each other; it’s unclear if Yularen had any idea that the brash Jedi he had served alongside would also be his future boss in the Empire. There aren’t any signs of villainy from Yularen in The Clone Wars, but his association with experimental military crafts signifies that he might be prepared to work on Imperial projects like the Death Star.