Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.

The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.

His character in Andor is completely new and original to the new series, though. Kino Loy may be as tough and nerve-wracking as Snoke, and his authority inside Unit 5-2-D may be supreme in its own way, but, in terms of character, he and Snoke could not be further apart. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Serkis describes Loy as being "on the opposite end of the spectrum of a highly powerful Supreme Leader, someone who is a real person in this world." The first signs of that is precisely the fact that he is also an inmate at the Narkina 5 prison.

Who is Kino Loy?

By now, the internet is already filled with wild theories that Kino and Snoke could be the same person or at least related, but, let's face it, they are not. First, we now know Snoke's origin story from The Rise of Skywalker, like it or not: he was a genetically engineered clone made by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Second, Kino and Snoke being connected takes away much of the former's function in Andor's little corner of the Star Wars universe. This is as grounded a show as you can get in this franchise, and Kino is one more person in the Imperial system to be arrested with the sole purpose of providing free labor.

"I have 249 days left of my sentence," Kino explains to Cassian, making abundantly clear that his sole objective as the foreman of Unit 5-2-D is to keep production levels at the max until he is able to leave. No galactic domination plans, no neofascist regime to lead, just a life to get back to. "He really just wants to serve his time. He's got a family. He wants to get out and get back, and assumes that that's going to happen after his incarceration," says Serkis, making things as plain as possible.

Who Kino really is, though, is way simpler than any weird theory can express. He is just one more screw in that huge Imperial machine, so tiny you can barely make him out among the gigantic Imperial superstructure — and he knows it, too. When he reveals how many days he has left, it also reveals he longs to get out, so there are no delusions of grandeur regarding his authority. He knows why he is in prison, he knows his role, he knows he will get out in time.

It doesn't matter what he's done to be in there. He says to Cassian, "You're mine now," but he belongs to the Empire in the very same way, so he's as much a product of the prison as the parts they build. And he's also not there to be anybody's friend. He's not mean because he's evil, but, since there is also a reward system for the top performing teams, he bought into that illusion of merit, and that's probably how he became the foreman of Unit 5-2-D.

What Does It Mean for Cassian?

Image via Disney+

When we meet Kino, he immediately strikes us as a bitter man who could try to make things difficult for Cassian, but that image is quickly swept away. He's there to serve his time, and the point he is trying to get across is that all the inmates are also there for precisely the same reason, so it's better to focus on the work and not create trouble for the others. No "abandon all hope ye who enter here," just a good ol' "Don't think about it, just work" mentality. And if it gets to you, well... "Losing hope, your mind? Keep it to yourself," says Kino.

And, harsh as it may be, his approach seems to be working, at least for Cassian in the first 30 days of his sentence. Table 5 goes from the one lagging behind to one of the top in the Unit, with chances of even winning a shift, meaning they can even get flavor in their food. As the episode ends, we see Table 5 already working as a single unit, every man in sync. That may not go on for long, though.

With Kino having less than a year left to serve, command in Unit 5-2-D may be about to fall into another inmate's hands. Every table seems to have one member in monitoring duty, following the progress of the other tables in the unit and relaying the information to keep the rest of the team engaged and competitive. For Table 5, that seems to be Jemboc (Brian Bovell), and dealing with the information flow would make him the logical candidate in Table 5 to fill Kino's role once the boss leaves.

Image via Disney+

Now, Kino may be mean, but at least his approach to being in prison and the work he does is highly practical. He tells his subjects what they need to know and pushes them to their limits to extract everything they have to give. Once he's gone, though, who knows who will be his replacement, and how will that person think. Power changes people, it doesn't matter if they are at the lowest of the low — like the prison in Narkina 5 — or at the top, like being Supreme Leader of the First Order.

For Cassian, it's unlikely that he may be the one to fill Kino's shoes. And even if he ends up being the one, we know he doesn't have that kind of systematic focus to keep multiple tables functioning at top productivity. It should be interesting to see how his stay at the Narkina 5 prison plays out, be it under Kino's barking or someone else's.