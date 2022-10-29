Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor Episode 8.

As we join Andor Episode 8 titled "Narkina 5," we find Cassian (Diego Luna) being transported to the Imperial prison facility on Narkina 5 for a handful of bogus charges that only further illustrate the Empire's brutal overreach and abuse of power. But for all of its wealth, influence, and abundance of resources, the intercommunication aspect of the Imperial forces remains a weak link as they don't even realize that they have their man sitting right under their nose. In spite of their oversight, they are done playing games with the thorn in their side and now view Cassian Andor as a serious threat to the stability of the Empire.

Meanwhile, on Coruscant, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is also trying to locate his mercenary-turned-rogue-outlaw, concerned with tying up loose ends. The search for Cassian is now coming from both directions as it is in the best interest of both the Empire and the Rebellion that he is found.

Cassian Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Disgraced former Deputy Inspector turned embittered pencil pusher, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is determined to restore his good name and seek redemption. By lodging an overabundance of reports concerning Cassian, he manages to get the attention of his superior and lieutenant in the Imperial Security Bureau, Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). Meanwhile, Cassian is being processed into the Imperial Prison Narkina 5, right under her and the entire ISB's noses. Unaware that Cassian is closer than she thinks, Meero gets approval for a concentrated manhunt from the ISB council and is on Ferrix within hours looking for Cassian.

We know our protagonist is very adept at staying below the radar with his array of aliases and secretive methods, but to think with a facial identification and description floating around every corner of the Empire someone might make the connection, but they don't — at least for now. So while Cassian is becoming familiar with the Draconian conditions of the prison on Narkina 5, his going completely unnoticed is a fine bit of irony. Meanwhile, Bix Calleen (Adria Arjona), Maarva (Fiona Shaw), and the rest of Cassian's accomplices and associates on Ferrix are far from amused.

Where Cassian Goes, Trouble Seems to Follow

The good and hardworking people of Ferrix are getting a little fed up with the growing Imperial presence in their city, and Meero's arrival isn't going to make things much better. Just as they were getting used to Stormtroopers roaming the streets, Meero is hot on Cassian's trail and that is not good news for Bix and Maarva. With the hunt intensifying, Bix is targeted as one of Cassian's closest allies. Soon after Meero's arrival on-world with an even larger deployment of Stormtroopers, we find that Maarva's health is declining and Bix is identified and corralled into custody. She is greeted by Meero, and it is implied that she will use torture techniques to get the information she needs. With him squarely in the Empire's crosshairs as a legitimate threat to the Empire, the downsides of being Cassian's friend are currently greatly outweighing the upsides.

Is Cassian a Loose End for the Rebel Alliance?

Things on Coruscant are always edgy for rebel infiltrators, but with all the attention Cassian is drawing, Luthen is rightly concerned that the man he brought on board and vouched for has now gone rogue. Should he be? Remember, he's also unaware that Cassian has been detained on Narkina 5. From the relative safety of the back room in his art gallery, he is working to raise Bix and others on Ferrix in an effort to locate him. He's even deployed Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Verada Sethu) to track him down.

Star Wars canon suggests it's unlikely that Cassian could be considered a loose end, but Luthen doesn't know that at the moment. If he was ever concerned with his recruit's loyalty to the cause, knowing that he's been caught by the Empire should be sufficient cause for worry. Whether it's from Luthen and the Rebel Alliance or Meero and the Imperial Security Bureau, Cassian's undoubtedly going to start to feel the squeeze moving forward. As if being stuck on Narkina 5 wasn't bad enough.

Andor premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.