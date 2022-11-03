Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.

The scene itself was one of the most impactful of the series so far, and the torture process itself was something unique to the Star Wars franchise so far. Doctor Gorst (Joshua James) explains it with a smile that, at first, may seem sweet, but later reveals itself to be actually cruel and proud in a matter of instants: the tortured subject will listen to a loop of screams of beings dying. As if that weren't creepy and disturbing enough, there's another catch to this process, as the screams come from the native beings of Dizon Fray, a small moon in the Outer Rim. Even worse: most of those were children.

What Happened on Dizon Fray?

Simply put, a genocide. The Empire had plans to install a refueling center on Dizon Fray, but the Dizonites — as the natural species of the planet is called — resisted the idea. The planet and the species are also new to the franchise, so not much is known about them. What we do know is that they posed such a remarkable resistance to the Empire's presence on their world, Imperial officers were actually granted permission to use "any means necessary" to remove their threat — or, in other words, kill them all. It's extremely disturbing that Gorst explains all this in such a happy way, as if telling someone a gossip from years ago.

The massacre of the Dizonites resulted in a completely new and unplanned method of torture. As they die, the Dizonites make sounds that Gorst describes as "a sort of choral, agonized pleading." These sounds had to be recorded by the officers present on the mission as part of its procedure, but no one imagined the effect the screams of the Dizonites would have on human ears. Hours later, the three communications officers that were monitoring the recording were found hidden beneath the ship's bridge, all huddled together and in different stages of emotional distress, according to Gorst. After tweaking those recordings a bit, the Empire's technicians were able to discern the screams of children, which added a whole new layer of cruelty for what happened.

Authoritarian regimes and dictatorships are always looking for new ways to impose suffering on those who resist them, and the screams of the Dizonites made for a perfect method. What was likely a natural defense mechanism for the Dizonites was subverted, and now became a weapon for the very people who killed them because of the neural effects it had on humans. For those who were made to listen to it, the result was deeply disturbing because of a number of reasons. First, because those are screams. Second, because they are dying screams. And, finally, because they belong to children whose lives were cut short.

What Does This Technique Say About the Empire?

By now, it should be perfectly clear that the Imperials are the bad guys in the wars mentioned in the franchise's name. This is made obvious throughout all the movies of the Skywalker Saga and its movie and series spin-offs, but Andor is making sure this is really crystal clear. Nearly every episode brings a different aspect of this, from the colonial domination practices the Empire imposes on new worlds to the Public Order Resentencing Decree (PORD).

The Dizonite genocide, though, has to be one of the saddest and most terrible things the Empire has ever done against the beings of the galaxy. A whole species was eliminated in favor of a refueling center that surely could have been built somewhere else, even as a floating space station in the orbit of Dizon Fray, perhaps. But, for those in power, it's never just about the best possible outcome, but also about proving they are stronger than the other side. In the end, the lives of the Dizonites amounted to fuel and pain - theirs and the people tortured by their screams. Now, Star Wars is usually at its best when it allows itself to be weird, but this takes it to a whole new and unimaginable level - to great dramatic effect on the show.

Are There Other Torture Methods in Star Wars?

Unfortunately, yes. Torture is usually a useful narrative tool to develop sympathy toward the main characters and make explicit how bad the villains can be, and Star Wars has used it to great extent. In fact, the scene with Bix in Andor is an interesting echo of the very first torture scene in the franchise in A New Hope, as both scenes end with the camera looking down at the floor as the cell door suddenly closes, then following the footsteps of a passing officer.

The scene in A New Hope is a classic. As Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) enters cell 2187 in the Death Star prison block, he threatens Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) with what an IT-O interrogation unit, a droid designed to extract the desired information by injecting mind-altering substances in its subjects. Of course, Leia proves a tough nut to crack, resisting even this state-of-the-art interrogation method.

Another infamous moment takes place in The Empire Strikes Back, with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) being tortured in Cloud City after being double-crossed by Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). More recently, The Force Awakens showed the First Order using a similar method on Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Then, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) took the interrogation into his own hands and performed a mind probe himself on Poe using the Force, later applying the same methods to Rey (Daisy Ridley). The Rise of Skywalker was also supposed to have a scene in which Ren tortured Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), but that ended up being cut, thankfully.

But, even though torture and cruel interrogation tactics are not new to Star Wars, the scene with Bix in Andor was certainly the most disturbing one so far. The show is acclaimed for being the most grounded production in the franchise so far, and it's precisely moments like this that make it stand out as such.

Andor premieres new episodes weekly every Wednesday on Disney+.